Georgia Southwestern celebrates Spring 2025 graduates Published 9:51 pm Saturday, May 10, 2025

Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) proudly celebrated the achievements of approximately 265 graduating students during its Spring 2025 Commencement ceremonies on Friday, May 9, held in the Convocation Hall of the Student Success Center.

Two ceremonies honored the Class of 2025: the 10:00 a.m. ceremony recognized graduates from the College of Education and the College of Nursing and Health Sciences, and the 1:30 p.m. ceremony celebrated those from the College of Arts and Sciences and the College of Business and Computing.

Among the graduates were 99 first-generation college students, individuals who represented 12 states and 13 countries, with ages ranging from 18 to 61, and 14 earning their second degree.

“What we do today represents the most important work of the University—certifying that our graduates have acquired the knowledge that qualifies them for a degree from GSW,” stated GSW President Michelle Johnston, Ph.D. “The group of graduates assembled here today embodies the hopes and dreams of so many people in this room, in this region, in this state and indeed across the globe. You are our mark on this world.”

President Johnston recognized several inspiring graduates in the audience whose unique journeys reflect remarkable perseverance, purpose, and personal triumph. Rebekah Barnes of Americus, Ga. and Haley Powell of Clarkesville, Ga., both elementary education majors, balanced the demands of motherhood, full-time work as paraprofessionals, and full course loads to reach this milestone. For Rebekah, the journey was about rewriting her story—for herself and for the child who watched her every step. Haley, who was encouraged by her brother to return to college, found strength to continue after his passing, determined to honor his belief in her by finishing what she started.

Nursing graduate Jazaria Haywood’s journey included more than 40,000 miles of travel from her hometown of Columbus, Ga., two car accidents, three scholarships, and membership in multiple academic organizations—which culminated in her acceptance into an Emergency Department Nurse Residency Program. Twin brothers Jacob and Spencer Rose, standout student-athletes and nursing majors from Oviedo, Fla., impressed both in the classroom and on the court. Their coach praised their unmatched work ethic and character, noting that they are training for a half Ironman race.

Katie Rogers of Preston, Ga., earning her biology degree, is headed to optometry school—and she walked across the stage with her father, Scott Rogers, also of Preston, who returned to finish his degree in management. Their shared graduation marked a heartwarming family milestone. Kayla Crisp of Canton, Ga., received her degree in psychology with a minor in art, left her mark on campus through her work in residence life, her role as a tutor, and by preparing a solo art exhibition—an exceptional achievement for an art minor.

Also graduating was Jaliyah Dawson of Ashburn, Ga., who balanced a full academic load while completing over 400 hours with Southwest Georgia CASA and will continue to serve as a volunteer while joining the Army National Guard. Sophia Aparicio-Malacara, a first-generation college student from Americus, Ga., earned her degree in information technology, interned in the Office of Institutional Research, and is now part of the team full-time as a data management specialist.

Finally, Nauleen Khan, an international student who now works at University of California-San Diego, traveled from San Diego, Calif. by plane, train, and bus all within 24 hours to receive her MBA in person—capping off a ten-year journey of persistence and dedication.

Andrea Ingram, Ed.D., president of GSW’s Alumni Association, shared a memorable analogy during her address to graduates. “If we imagine Georgia Southwestern as a living, breathing body, students are the blood — constantly flowing and bringing new life and energy. Faculty are the brain — generating knowledge and guiding our direction. Staff are the muscles and organs — ensuring everything runs smoothly day to day. And the President and administrators act as the central nervous system — coordinating decisions and maintaining balance.”

“But you,” Ingram emphasized, “our alumni, are the long-term memory — the legacy. You carry with you GSW’s stories, its culture, its greatest lessons and proudest moments. You are also the face of this University — the living representation of what Georgia Southwestern stands for.”

Serving as the Grand Marshals and Macebearers were Leisa Easom, Ph.D., associate dean and professor in the College of Nursing and Health Sciences (morning ceremony), and Sam Peavy, Ph.D, professor in the College of Arts and Sciences (afternoon ceremony).

Ceremonies can be viewed on GSW’s YouTube at www.youtube.com/GeorgiaSouthwestern, and photos are available on GSW’s Facebook page.