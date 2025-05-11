School board votes on fees for Dwight Harris Boy’s Club and hears late financial reports Published 9:31 pm Sunday, May 11, 2025

The Sumter County Board of Education met May 8. Finance Director Jannie Carter Jackson gave the financial reports. SPLOST revenue for April was $629,376.16. The April 396 fund balance revenue report showed that 83.33% of the operational year had been completed. Revenues collected were 61.89%. Expenses incurred were 60.14%. This resulted in a fund balance of $14,591,653.29. The school nutrition report showed a net worth of $1,215,583 as of February, which is typically a lagging report. The debt service remaining balance is $10,381,900. The next payment will be $253,450. When asked why the financial reports were delayed during the past meeting, she stated she been employed for around a week.

Superintendent Walter Knighton went over the budget for the 2026 fiscal year. The board expects a combined $15,125,000 in revenue from local taxes. The Board also anticipates $29,429,906 from state sources, with $278,374 from other state and federal sources, and $1,025,000 from other sources. Funds from the fiscal year 2025 reserve are $6,806,407. Knighton gave the 150 consolidated funds, which include federal funds as well as local, at $3,158,623. The total anticipated revenue is approximately $55,823,310, which is the same amount as the proposed expenses in the budget.

Several board members stated they had approved a $54 million budget. Board member Carolyn Hamilton asked how it changed to a $56 million budget. Board member Rick Barnes asked that Knighton provide documents with a breakdown.

Knighton stated he had reviewed the facilities use policy, which was a topic of discussion the previous board meeting. The policy allows private organizations to rent school facilities. Knighton expressed a desire to be in alignment with the policy and past practices.

Barnes made a recommendation to approve the facilities use request by the Dwight Harris Boys Club to use the gymnasium for the summer basketball league for $5,000 plus the insurance liability. The Dwight Harris Boys Club lists their mission as teaching male youth the spiritual, mental, and physical aspects of manhood. Board member Sylvia Roland seconded the motion.

Board member Abbis Bivins questioned Knight, stating that an earlier version of the agenda she received from Knighton’s secretary read that the fees would be waived. “The Community Services and educational activities, it says are exempt from fees upon the approval by the superintendent of schools.”

Knighton argued that the request was still in line with the policy. “Fees stated are for the utilities and use of the facilities, the cafeteria or gymnasium only. Then it says the required services of custodians and cafeteria employees are additional cost to the sponsoring organization or individual.”

Bivins again asked why the original stating that fees were waived had been changed. “Is it called one board member complain about it, and you changed it?”

Knighton responded. “Respectfully, one of the things that as superintendent, I do not do, is change my specific mind based on one individual.” He stated a desire to hear the discussion of the governance board.

Board member Vincent Kearse asked if he would consider charging Dwight Harris $3,000.

Barnes argued that the facility would be used 66 total days it if was used 6 days a week. “Sixty-six days that we have to have a custodian there.” Barnes stated the policy required a custodian to be there. “Are you telling me we’re giving a citizen a key to one of our school?”

Kearse referred to Barnes’ seniority on the board. “If the policy was being broken, Dwight has been using that building for how long now?”

Barnes replied he had been using it for 20 years.

“Has a custodian been there then?” Kearse replied.

Barnes replied he was a school board member, not the superintendent.

Kearse stated that he didn’t want to argue, but that there was never a custodian. “We’ve always cleaned. I’ve helped clean that gym. He’s [cleaned] that gym himself.”

Barnes argued that it wasn’t about Harris’s work, but the need to cover electricity. Barnes argued the $5,000 still did not cover the amount of tax paid by the citizens.

Kearse agreed it was not about Dwight Harris. “It’s about those young boys that’s in there Monday through Saturday.” Kearse argued that the children having a healthy outlet reduced crime.

Bivins asked how Knighton came up with charging the Club $5,000. “I came up with the $5,000 to have a specific decrease from the traditional $6,800 that [it] would actually cost.”

Bivins argued that the utilities never turn off, so that the cost would not be increased by his use of the building.

Board member Edward Jackson asked if it could be reduced to $3,000. Knighton recommended a $4,000 compromise.

Barnes asked the number of participants in the summer program. Knighton estimated a hundred. Knighton stated there were participants from Southland as well, and Kearse stated there were some from Schley.

Barnes asked how much Barnes charged the participants. Kearse replied that some who couldn’t afford it didn’t pay anything. Barnes asked if they had considered putting on the program themselves. “We’re talking about using our facility, spending our money, our electricity. Why don’t we just do it and hire Mr. Harris to run it?

Barnes also pointed out that the program was going longer, yet they still were considering lowering the fees. Barnes also stated he wanted a custodian there because, “I don’t want Mr. Dwight to have to do that if we’re having to pay for it.”

Barnes and Board member Sylvia Roland voted to charge $5,000, with Bivins abstaining, and Kearse, Jackson, Chair Patricia Harris and board member Carolyn Hamiliton against the measure.

The Superintendent then made a recommendation to charge $4,000. Kearse made a motion, seconded by Hamilton. During discussion, Barnes asked how far the board was willing to go with taxpayer’s money, asking if they would allow the fees to be waived by an antique show or a thrift shop if it was held by a 501c3.

Roland voiced her support for the Club, but argued against waiving fees. “I think it’s a reckless decision to not try to recoup the cost of maintaining the electricity.”

Bivins argued that it should be fair to everyone who had to use it. “If you are going to do it to one, do it to all.”

Kearse, Jackson, Hamilton, and Harris voted for the measure, Bivins abstained, and Roland and Barnes voted against it, resulting in it passing.