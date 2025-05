Weekly Panther athletic schedule Published 8:29 pm Monday, May 12, 2025

Sumter County Schools



May 15, 2025…Middle School Football in Spring Jamboree hosted by Mitchell County at 5:00 pm (Away)

May 16, 2025…Varsity Football vs. Central (Macon) at 7:00 pm (Home)…Spring Scrimmage Game…Admission is $10.00