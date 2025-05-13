Lt. Governor Jones applauds “Fentanyl Eradication and Removal Act” becoming law Published 7:36 am Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Office of the Lt. Governor Burt Jones



Today, the “Fentanyl Eradication and Removal Act” was signed into law by Governor Brian Kemp. Senate Bill 79 is a priority for Lt. Governor Burt Jones and establishes stiffer criminal penalties for fentanyl trafficking. Lt. Governor Jones issued the following statement in support of this bill being signed into law:



“Fentanyl is the deadliest drug, and those who traffic this poison should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. We have lost far too many family members, Georgians and citizens around the nation to this deadly substance, and we must do all we can to keep this drug out of our communities. Last year, we passed ‘Austin’s Law’ and Senate Bill 79 builds on that progress. Both of these measures deliver on our promise to keep communities safer and this deadly drug out of our citizens hands and lives. I want to thank the families who have shared their stories and ensured that legislation like this becomes law and the loves ones they lost are never forgotten. Thank you, Governor Brian Kemp, for signing this bill into law.”



Senate Bill 79, the “Fentanyl Eradication and Removal Act,” is sponsored by Senator Russ Goodman (R – Cogdell). The Act creates stiffer mandatory minimum sentences for fentanyl trafficking. The bill goes into effect on July 1, 2025 and will apply to criminal offenses committed on or after that date.



Last session, Senate Bill 465, also known as “Austin’s Law,” was signed into law and address the sale and distribution of substances such as fentanyl.



For the full language of Senate Bill 79, please follow this link:

https://www.legis.ga.gov/legislation/69811