Lt. Gov. Jones signs into law child tax credit Published 9:08 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Office of the Lt. Gov. Burt Jones

Today, Governor Brian Kemp signed into law House Bill 136, a priority for Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, which expands current child tax credits and creates new childcare tax programs. Lt. Governor Jones issued the following statement in support of this bill being signed into law:

“My priorities for this session and during the interim will remain the same; supporting Georgia’s educators, businesses who employ them, and parents who are entering or already in the workforce. If we wish to remain the number one state for business, we must have a strong workforce and support those who are willing to work, along with businesses employing childcare professionals across the state. This legislation being signed into law ensures that Georgia’s families have access to affordable and quality childcare, while encouraging more businesses to offer childcare. I am proud that we achieved just that, but know there is more work to be done on behalf of Georgia’s families and children. I look forward to continuing our work to ensure that Georgia’s workforce, our childcare providers, and families are supported.”

This legislation was recommended by the Senate Study Committee on Access to Affordable Childcare, which Lt. Governor Burt Jones appointed. House Bill 136 expands the current tax credit for child and dependent care expenses from a 30% match of the federal credit to a 50% match. The bill also creates a new Georgia Child Tax Credit, which will allow taxpayers to claim an income tax credit of $250 for each child under the age of 6 years old. Finally, the bill creates a new incentive for employers to cover childcare expenses. This program will allow an employer to claim a $1,000 credit in the first year and $500 in subsequent years for any employee for which the employer covers at least $1,000 in child care costs. The bill also preserves the existing tax credit program for employer-sponsored child care centers.