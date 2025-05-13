Rotary honors Captain Chris Holloway as firefighter of the year Published 12:58 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Captain Chris Holloway was named Firefighter of the Year by Americus Rotary. Holloway has been a firefighter for 25 years at the Americus Fire Department. Despite the length of his career, the recognition still came as a surprise. Holloway had been going through a rough week with the death of his father-in-law. “It was kind of overwhelming, especially with the roller coaster I had been going on.” He described the recognition as humbling and a huge honor.

Holloway was fascinated by fire from an early age, but decided to give that fascination a productive outlet. His interest in fighting fire was sparked from an early age, and he has early memories of the Fire Department coming to his school. “I remember the fire department coming and spraying water, bringing the trucks, you know, doing all the things that we do now for our fire prevention program. And who doesn’t love a fire truck?”

Holloway eventually joined the Explorer Group in Crisp County, which allowed students to learn firefighting skills. “The Explorer group was real fun. You could do everything that the line firemen could do, including stay at the station, but you couldn’t fight live fire.”

What started as fascination deepened into commitment. “Over time, you realize that you’re not only there for the excitement, the adrenaline, but you’re also there because you want to help people.”

Holloway names Bill Knight as an early firefighting role model. Holloway was working at a golf course, and Knight came to play one day. Knight asked Holloway if he would like to come and work in his department. “We’ve got a new chief. Why don’t you come volunteer with us?”

Holloway became a volunteer, and had the highest response rate. When a position opened up, he took it. Shortly after joining, one of the captains started sending firefighters to paramedic school. Initially, Holloway worried he lacked the time or ability to afford it, but the captain encouraged him. “He said, ‘we’ll work it out. We will take care of you however we can.”

Holloway started paramedic school in 2001. With 80% of their calls medical, the training greatly expands what he can do. Not only does it help with emergencies, but it allows him to teach others how to respond in the midst of disasters. The Americus Fire Department has a CPR program, where firefighters use their skills to teach people in the community. “We’ve got some of the best instructors out there, because they’re not just instructors that got it online that learn how to do these things. They do it on a daily basis, on shift.”

The job does have its challenges, even before they reach the blaze. Many fire departments, including the Americus Fire Department, are struggling with retention. Many seasoned firefighters have a deep commitment to their department and community, but finding new hands with similar buy-in can be difficult. “We came on to a career, and it’s hard to project that, that care into other people.”

Despite the challenges, Holloway finds the job deeply rewarding. “The Fire Department is one of the most loved organizations in the world, because when we show up, people say ‘we got help here.’” The job also builds a strong comradery. Holloway’s friendships are solid, on the clock or off. “If I care about you here, I care about you there.”

The department’s ability to work as a unit is important to their success. While Holloway was singled out to receive Firefighter of the Year from Rotary, he notes it’s a team effort. “Nobody up here in the lead position is worth anything without the people that are below them.” Likewise, he is also thankful for their fire chief. “You can’t do anything without leadership.”

Holloway is familiar with the challenges leadership entails, having taken over as the Emergency Medical Services Director, or EMS, in 2020, shortly before COVID hit. He recalls it as a stressful time, with many unknown variables.

The AFFIRM program, or Americus Firefighters Infant Resource Mission, was one project Holloway spearheaded that he deeply values. The program was created after tragedy. Four fatal infant cardiac arrests occurred last year within the span of three months. While Holloway is uncertain of the cause, co-sleeping can contribute to infant deaths, since parents can roll over on infants while asleep.

Hollway works at the ER, and met with the head of labor and delivery. They devised a plan to help protect infants. “When an Americus-Sumter baby is born, we get their information, we go to their house, we have a full list of different items and subjects that we go over.” The program teaches basic infant care and CPR for chocking. They also teach parents to provide their babies with a safe place to sleep.

Holloway gave a final message about the Americus Fire Department, where he has spent so much of his career and time training to fight fire. “We’re a great place. We got really good folks, our personnel are top notch, heavily trained.”