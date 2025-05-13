School Board says farewell to retirees Published 11:38 am Tuesday, May 13, 2025

The Sumter County Board of Education celebrated several retirees during the May 8 meeting. Retirees included custodian and lead custodian Eddie Lawson with Sumter County Primary School, who was applauded for several years of perfect attendance. Lawson retired February 4, but still answered a call for help from his principle the day after, even returning in person to help.



Maria Silva, another retiree at Sumter County Primary School, was honored for her ability to connect with students from migrant families. Her principle, Renee Mays, recalled Silva comforting a small child who missed his mom. Silva made him a necklace with his mother’s face on it so that he could feel near her while at school, and Silva checked on him to make sure he was doing alright. Mays highlighted the story as an example of Silva’s willingness to go out of her way to care for her students.



Essie Lyles retired from the cafeteria at the Middle and Primary Schools. Mays praised her for her warm smile and willingness to take care of the needs of others before her own. “Miss Lyles arrives at work before seven o’clock a.m. every morning. She greets the students and staff before they enter the cafeteria. This is important, because our faculty, staff and students enjoy being greeted by her warm smile.”



Mays honored Deidre Stephenson, a teacher at Sumter County Primary School, praising her for her orderly and clean classrooms. Stephenson loved decorating and bringing beauty to the school. “The Panther Cub family thanks you for teaching our Panther Cubs and sharing your decorating talent and creative skills.”



Mays praised retiree Yvonne Williams-Iverson for her service as a teacher, literacy coach, and administrator in the Sumter County School system. Iverson taught classes from kindergarten through eighth grade. “She has great relationships with teachers and students, and they love her.”



Sumter County Elementary School Principle, Teira Wallace, introduced Jerimiah Lyles, who retired after nearly 48 years with the Sumter County School District. He was praised for his dedication and friendship with staff and students. “Long after we leave, he has been at the school making sure our classrooms are ready, our hallways are safe, and our school feels like a place we can be proud of.”



Elaine Goggins retired from Sumter County Intermediate School. Principle Mohan Gugulothu spoke of her impact. “Her professionalism, kindness and dedication to our students has set a high standard for all. She has consistently gone above and beyond to ensure every child will see the support they need. A positive influence will be greatly missed by both students and staff alike.”



Henry King retired from Sumter County Highschool. Principle Marnie Dutcher praised him for his helpful spirit and dependability. “He has a contagious smile, as you can see, that spreads joy as he walked the Hall of Sumter County High School.”



Director of Transportation, Tracy Monts, said a farewell to two retirees. Doretha Dowdell started in transportation in 2006. Monts praised Dowdell for her bright demeanor and loving spirit. “Miss Dowdell’s light shines bright like the sun, every day she worked.”



Oradean Cooper was another transportation retiree who Monts praised as a tremendous help. Cooper also came to the department in 2006. Monts praised Cooper for nurturing and caring for the hundreds of students she came into contact with. “It has been a joy to have you with our department. We will miss you.”



Director of the Maintenance Department, Phillip Harper, had one retiree. Johnny Gaines started working as a custodian, and worked his way to the Maintenance Department in 1990. Harper praised Gaines’ skills, which included an ability to repair a wide range of things. “Mr. Johnny is very knowledgeable about a lot of things in the schools, from . . .stripping and waxing, to fixing vacuum cleaners.” Harper praised him for always being there to lend them a helping hand, and told him he would be missed.



Superintendent Walter Knighton recognized three individuals who retired from the central office. Former Director of Human Resources, Helen Ricketts, began her career at Sumter County Schools in 1995. “She served as a pre-K Family Service Coordinator, office paraprofessional, secretary at both the school and district levels, technology lab for paraprofessional personnel services clerk and, of course, she retired as the Director of Human Resources.” She was born in Plains and is a Southland grad. Knighton expressed his pride and appreciation for her service.



Knighton also honored former Maintenance Director Royce “Billy” Thompkins. Knighton praised his dedication. “He was often here very, very early. He was often here very, very late, and he would always be willing and ready during the weekends and other times to be able to make sure that we have had things operating at a high level.”



Knighton also recognized Natacha Merritt, former finance director, who came to the school as a family literacy coordinator. “In 2007 she was named the Program Director of 21st century extension programs.” He praised her for her commitment to ensuring that each school had the financial resources to be successful.