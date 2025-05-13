Sen. Ossoff Presses Trump Administration to End Freeze on Broadband Internet Expansion in Georgia Published 1:20 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Ossoff Press



U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff is pressing the Trump Administration to end the freeze on broadband internet expansion in Georgia.



This week, Sen. Ossoff urged U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to reverse the Trump Administration’s pause on the implementation of the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) program to expand high-speed internet access across Georgia.



The BEAD program established a historic broadband expansion initiative by providing funding directly to states through the bipartisan infrastructure law with a goal of ensuring families, businesses, and farmers in rural and underserved areas can access high-speed internet.



“It has come to my attention that you have frozen implementation of the historic broadband expansion initiative passed as part of the bipartisan infrastructure law. I urge you reverse course and to fully implement this program without delay,” Sen. Ossoff said. “My office has worked closely with communities across Georgia to ensure FCC broadband maps fully reflect unmet need and we now stand on the cusp of connecting households throughout the State to reliable high-speed internet.”



The State of Georgia received $1.3 billion in Federal BEAD funding for broadband internet expansion across the state; however, the Trump Administration has frozen implementation of the BEAD program.



Sen. Ossoff continues working to deliver reliable internet access across Georgia.



In December, Sen. Ossoff delivered $5,533,275 in Federal funds through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)’s ReConnect Program to Pembroke Advanced Communications to expand high-speed internet access for families, businesses, and farms in rural Georgia.