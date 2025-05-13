SGTC nursing student recognized by Phoebe Sumter Published 9:44 am Tuesday, May 13, 2025

South Georgia Technical College

South Georgia Technical College practical nursing student Brittany Wills of Ellaville was recognized by Phoebe Sumter recently for exceeding customer’s expectations and making a difference in patient’s lives.

“At Phoebe Sumter, you don’t have to be a physician, nurse, administrator or any other employee to make a difference,” said Marcus Johnson, Director of Patient Experience, Community Relations & Volunteer Services at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center.

Wills, a future nurse who is currently in the Practical Nursing Program at South Georgia Technical College, sat for more than 45 minutes with one of Phoebe Sumter’s patients who was having transportation issues. She did not leave the patient’s side until they left the premises.

“Kudos to Brittany for exceeding our customers’ expectations and showing that we can all make a difference if we make the effort,” said Johnson. “For her selfless action, we awarded Brittany Wells a Phoebe backpack. Great job Brittany, we [appreciate] you!”