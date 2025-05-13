SGTC’s Malcom Stewart receives NTHS scholarship Published 9:02 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

South Georgia Technical College

South Georgia Technical College’s Malcom Stewart of Dawson was selected to receive the 2025 Jon H. Poteat Scholarship from the National Technical Honor Society. Stewart is a graduate of the South Georgia Technical College Barbering program and has re-enrolled in the Associate of Applied Science Technical Studies Program. He is a member of the SGTC National Technical Honor Society and was recommended for the scholarship by his NTHS Advisors Dr. Pam Fields and Matthew Cowan.

The Jon H. Poteat Scholarship was named in honor and memory of NTHS Co-Founder and the $1000 scholarship is paid directly to the recipient’s school of choice to be used for tuition, books, or required fees.

The National Technical Honor Society is an education non-profit that exists to honor, recognize, and empower students and teachers in Career and Technical Education. As the honor society for Career & Technical Education, NTHS serves over 100,000 active members annually in both secondary and postsecondary chapters across the country.

Since its founding in 1984, nearly 1.2 million students have become NTHS alumni. NTHS honors the achievements of top CTE students and provided over $300,000 in scholarships annually to help connect education and industry to build a highly skilled workforce.