Sen. Ossoff working across the aisle to support Georgia small businesses Published 8:38 pm Friday, May 16, 2025

Ossoff Press



U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff is working across the aisle to help Georgia small business compete for Federal contracts.



Sen. Ossoff is cosponsoring bipartisan legislation to support Georgia’s small businesses. The Simplifying Subcontracting Act would simplify the process for small businesses to win Federal contracts.



The bipartisan bill was first introduced by Senators James Risch (R-ID) and John Hickenlooper (D-CO).



“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and they deserve a fair shot at Federal contracts,” said Sen. Ossoff. “Our bipartisan bill will cut through red tape by ensuring that subcontracting solicitations are written in clear, accessible language—making it easier for Georgia small businesses to compete, grow, and create jobs in their communities.”



Sen. Ossoff continues working to support Georgia small businesses.



In 2024, Sen. Ossoff passed into law the bipartisan Investing in VETS Act to help service-disabled veteran business owners compete for Federal government contracts, helping expand their business opportunities to new markets.



Last December, Sen. Ossoff introduced the Small Business Contracting Fairness Act to help level the playing field for women- and minority-owned transportation small businesses and help them compete for funding opportunities through the bipartisan infrastructure law.