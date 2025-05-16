Woman shot in foot in Americus Published 6:04 pm Friday, May 16, 2025

Americus Police Department



On May 16 at approximately 11:32 AM officers of the Americus Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of Bessie Mays Circle to a reported fight and possible gunshots. On arrival officers located one victim in the street with an apparent gunshot wound to the foot. The injured party, Yashicka Milledge, age 40, of Americus was transported to Phoebe Sumter Regional Medical center and treated for her injury.

This incident is currently under investigation. Anyone who has additional information related to this investigation is asked to call the Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677 or after business hours at 229-937-9011.