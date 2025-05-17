Ethan Beck and Adler Rae Owens Southland Academy Valedictorian and Salutatorian Published 3:32 pm Saturday, May 17, 2025

By the Americus Correspondent



Ethan Beck is the type of person who would pull over and help you change your tire by the side of the road – in the rain. He embodies the concept of servant leader. His considerable accomplishments are impressive but tell only part of his story. Ethan not only was Southland’s STAR student, he was also the District STAR student. He was not only Captain of the Football team, but also Captain of the Wrestling team. Not only Student Government President, but Math Club Captain as well. He served in Beta Club, FCA, Spanish and Science Clubs. And he didn’t know until the moment it was announced that he was Valedictorian. Ethan and Adler Ray Owens, the Salutatorian, have been cheerfully competing for years. Ethan had the highest grade point average in 9th grade, He and Adler tied in 10th grade. Adler had the highest average in 11th grade. This year would be the tie breaker. “Adler earned it just as much as me. She’s a great person. Having Adler in my classes made me a better person. I couldn’t have done it without her.” But Adler is not the only person Ethan credits for his many successes. “My mom is an English teacher. I have another aunt who is a lawyer and another who works at Phoebe. I have been surrounded by smart people my whole life who have cared enough about me to teach me how to learn.” Ethan is also quick to explain how influential upper class students have been in mentoring him. “I was a short, scrawny kid, but I really wanted to wrestle. My mom thought it was too dangerous, but I tried out for the team anyway. I went to Coach Smith [Mike Smith] and he talked to my mom. I was terrible my first year. Lost every match. Then Tanner Humphrey decided to mentor me. He was a great wrestler. He helped coach me and I worked really hard and started winning. One day he asked me why I worked so hard. I told him it was because I wanted to win. He said ‘Wrong. The reason you should work hard is to glorify God because He is the one who gave you all of these talents.’ I realized he was right. So I began working hard to glorify God and not only have I succeeded, but I have been happy while doing it.” Ethan also says Southland has some exceptional teachers. Ms. Virginia] Jeter, Ms. Patty Webb and Mr. Jason Warnock, “have all been there for me.” Ethan’s favorite song is “Hey There Delilah” by the band, Plain White Ts. Ethan’s advice to his future self is: “Be the coach, the upper class student, the parent, the uncle, the stranger who invests your time and talent in others. This is how to change the world.” Ethan plans to attend Georgia Southwestern State University in the Fall and then to complete his education at Georgia Tech, where he plans to major in engineering. He intends to be either an Engineer or a Lawyer. (Or maybe both; I wouldn’t put it past him.)



Adler Rae Owens, Southland’s Salutatorian, lives in the moment. “That’s what’s important. Give it your best now, where you are.” Adler will attend the University of Georgia in the Fall majoring in Biomedical Physiology (Pre Vet), and then hopes to be accepted into the UGA Veterinary College. She loves animals and what they do for their owners. “Animals mean so much to their owners. They bring their owners happiness. The world needs more happiness.” Adler (along with Ethan) was voted Most Likely to Succeed. She played on the Softball, Basketball, Tennis and Track teams and participated in competition Horseback Riding in Jump and English. Her many clubs include Beta Club, Civinettes, Spanish Club, FCA, Art club, and Girl Talk. Adler is quick to credit her parents, Matt and Karin Owens for going above and beyond to support her in her many activities and pursuits. “My parents and grandparents are all smart people, but it’s more than that. Knowing that I can always count on them to be there for me has meant so much. It’s not easy doing this for four years straight. A lot of people have given of themselves, their time and energy and advice. So many great teachers over the years have influenced me, especially Ms. [Rosalinda] Gatian, Ms. [Donna] Law, and Ms. [Holly] Burgess have all been there when I needed to talk. They are all great listeners and very wise.” Asked what advice she would give to her future self, Adler said, “Don’t let life pass you by. Live in each moment and make the most of the time you have. God gave you a great brain. Use it to bless others.” Her favorite song is “Weren’t for the Wind” by Ella Langley.