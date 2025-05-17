Ty’Ronee Hamilton and Catelyn Mathis, Sumter County High School valedictorian and salutatorian Published 3:43 pm Saturday, May 17, 2025

By the Americus Correspondent

“I am passionate about helping others,” says Ty’Ronee Hamiton, Sumter County High School 2024-2025 valedictorian. “That’s why I want to be a lawyer. That’s how I can pay back all the people who helped me, like ‘Dr. N’, [David Ndaayezwi], my College Algebra and Calculus teacher. He speaks life into us! He encourages us, helps us to see beyond the grades, to what we are trying to learn. And Mrs. [Afrose] Arshi. She has really been there for me. She teaches in a way I can understand. When I am frustrated, she allows me to take time to understand. She even helped with my prom outfit. These teachers and so many others have made all this possible.” Ty’Ronee has a strong work ethic. “Making good grades isn’t hard for me, I just do the work,” she says humbly. “I was surprised when they said I had the highest grade point average.” Ty’Ronee is the oldest of seven children. She is active in Delta Sigma Theta, Beta Club and We the People Civic Education. “It was the trips with We the People that made me interested in social issues and law.” Her favorite class was calculus, “because it all makes sense.” Her favorite memories from high school were “Prom, because it was fun dressing up, and summer trips with Ms. [Leslie] Long.” Ty’Ronee is extremely well-spoken and loves to read. Her favorite books are “The Hate You Give” by Angie Thomas and “The Help” by Kathryn Stockett. She plans to attend Kennesaw State University and major in Political Science. She says she chose Kennesaw “because it’s near my dad, and I still need a sense of home.” When asked what advice she would give to her older self, she said “I’d tell myself, ‘You got this, and remain humble. Good things will come your way if you trust in God.’”

Catelyn Mathis, salutatorian, works two jobs. She is a cashier at Walmart and also works at the Fuller Center through the Work Based Learning program. She wants to be a pharmacist and also plans to attend Kennesaw State University in the fall. Catelyn believes in making the most of every moment. She believes that changing the world takes place one person at a time. “I try, for example, to spread happiness to all the customers who come to my register at work. I like it when they say ‘You made my day better.’ That’s what it is all about, helping the person in front of you. At school, my classmates always ask me for help. I understand them, and can explain things from their point of view.” Catelyn has made the most of her high school experience. She is the Editor of the Yearbook and has participated in DECA [Distributive Clubs of America] as president, HOSA [Health Occupations Students of America], FBLA [Future Business Leaders of America], Beta Club, Swim Team (9th grade), Superintendent’s Cabinet, and Student Government. Being the youngest of four children, Caitlyn understands how important it is to be a good mentor. She appreciates the sacrifices her parents and others have made for her. She also appreciates the teachers who went out of their way to support her. “Ms. [Jeanne] Griggs has always been a teacher I could go to for advice, either school or real life. She always let me relax in her classroom when I needed to take a break. She also read my college essays and provided feedback. Ms. [Alicia] Green is the super-mom-teacher. She always puts the students ahead of herself. She goes above and beyond in the time and effort she spends on every student without having favorites. She is honest and doesn’t sugarcoat.” Catelyn’s favorite memories of high school are homecoming weeks, dressing up, campaigning and going to her friends’ graduation ceremonies. Her hobbies are swimming, music, cooking and working out. Her favorite books are “The Hate You Give” by Angie Thomas and “The Perks of being a Wall Flower” by Stephen Chbosky. If she could meet her future self, she would tell her “Don’t forget where you came from and who helped you get there.”