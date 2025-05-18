Connor Rhyne and Abbie Cheek Schley County High School valedictorian and salutatorian Published 4:15 pm Sunday, May 18, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Americus Correspondent

It is common knowledge that all valedictorians are smart. But Connor Rhyne, Schley County High School’s 2024-2025 valedictorian, is much more than the sum of his good grades and high test scores. “Connor is a great leader. He’s dependable, intelligent and always there for you when you need him,” says salutatorian Abbie Cheek. Humble too, apparently, as Connor is quick to attribute all of these positive qualities to the love and influence of his parents, Tracy and Chuck Rhyne, and grandparents, Susan and Al Johnson. “I just want to be a good role model for others. That is really what’s important.” Connor is also a gifted athlete, playing receiver and safety for the Wildcats for the past four years, shooting guard for the basketball team for the past four years and even playing on the golf team and making it to state for the past two years. “Connor is a tremendous kid,” says Gabe Theiss, his Golf Coach. “He does more than you ask. He’s kind and caring, the total package, a tremendous representative of Schley County Schools.” Connor is also a member of the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) club and Senior Beta Club. He loves Corvettes, especially the 2010 model. Connor will attend Georgia Tech in the Fall and plans to major in Mechanical Engineering.

Abbie Cheek, salutatorian, is the definition of a “class act,” says softball Coach Jody Sellars. “I have known Abbie virtually all her life. She is an awesome young lady and a tremendous leader with words and actions.” Abbie is President of both the FBLA, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) Clubs. She also participates in Senior Beta and has played as an outfielder on the school’s softball team for the past four seasons. Abbie is respected by her peers. “She is kind, caring, and a leader,” says Rhyne. Abbie will attend Georgia Southern in the Fall and wants to major in nursing. “I would like to be a nurse practitioner in the Pediatric OR. I would also like to volunteer as a medical missionary.” Abbie credits her love of nursing to her grandmother, “Darlin,” a nurse. “She is such a saint.” Abbie wants her fellow students to know that “you are stronger than you think you are.” Abbie’s favorite song, “Unwritten,” by Natasha Bedingfield, is a fitting song for all graduates: “I’m just beginning, the pen’s in my hand – Ending unplanned.”

Congratulations Connor and Abbie. We are all very proud of how hard you both have worked and all you have accomplished.