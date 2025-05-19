Mayor Lee Kinnamon announces he will not seek reelection Published 8:49 pm Monday, May 19, 2025

During the May 15 Americus City Council meeting, Mayor Lee Kinnamon declared that he would not be running again for mayor. Qualifying elections will be held from 18-20 August. Three council seats will be up for election in addition to the position of mayor.

Kinnamon spoke of his time in office. “It’s been a privilege to serve, and I have loved this community since I was old enough to realize that I was in it.” Kinnamon doesn’t plan on leaving, at least, he joked, until he is moved to the local cemetery. He promised not to complain about the grass once he was interred.

Kinnamon said he was moving into a different season, one focusing on family. While the election is still months away, Kinnamon feels it is not too soon for people to begin thinking about who they wanted next for mayor. He urged citizens to look for qualifications and character in a new leader.

Kinnamon also reminded citizens of how important local elections are, with many of the decisions impacting water, gas, streets, and emergency services taking place at the local level. “it is at the local level that decisions are made that most affect you.”

Kinnamon also expressed deep appreciation for the support he had received as mayor during the course of his term.

Council member Kelvin Pless, of District 5, also shared his future plans. He responded to rumors that he would not run. “As of now, I plan to be somewhere among this group.” He did mention that he had a lot going on in his life. “We can’t say what will happen, but as of now, I do plan to run.”