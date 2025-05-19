Sheriff Bryant discusses curfew after meeting with local leaders on youth violence Published 8:09 am Monday, May 19, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Several local leaders met at Fresh Start Academy to grapple with issues of violence in Sumter County. The meeting was not open to press due to student presentations.

After the meeting, Sheriff Eric Bryant gave an interview. “It was basically a community engagement meeting to hear from our young people and what we could do to keep our community safe. So you had business leaders in there, elected officials, law enforcement.”

Several students talked to law enforcement about crime. Bryant gave his impression of their presentations. “They do feel better, but they also know that there’s much room for improvement.”

In addition to discussing youth violence, Bryant has proposed a solution. The state has a curfew tied to class D drivers licenses, with drivers prevented from driving from the hours of 12:00 midnight and 5:00 a.m. According to Georgia code, even children who loiter in public on foot between the hours of 12:00 Midnight and 5:00 a.m. can be brought before the jurisdiction of the juvenile court as an unruly or ungovernable child.

“This summer, we’re going to be enforcing that curfew, because we don’t want our young people out roaming the streets, because when they do that, that’s when they get in trouble.”

Bryant sees around two felony offenses by juveniles a week in Sumter. He believes this may be a measure that could help address the problem. “If you have a minor out past midnight and they’re not on a specific family function or medical situation, what are they doing?”

The curfew applies to all public spaces, though not private property. The City of Americus also has a curfew ordinance. Chief Mark Scott is also interested in using it as a tool to combat youth crime. The Americus ordinance prevents any minor from idling or playing in a public place on foot or in a vehicle in the city between the hours of 12:01 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, and between the hours of 1:00 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. Friday through Saturday.

There are exceptions to the Americus ordinance, which include emergencies, errands for parents (providing there are no detours taken), or minors who are accompanied by their parent, an adult designated by a parent, or a legal guardian. Traveling to or from a job is another exception, along with attending official school, religious, or recreational activities with adult supervision, sponsored by a civic organization or “another similar entity.” Bryant gave emergencies, family functions, and family travel as exceptions to the state wide curfew.

In addition to holding minors responsible, Bryant also plans to hold parents accountable. When asked how he would respond to those who might think the measure was draconian or an overreach, Bryant replied; “I think that they will better understand, based on our community, that what we’re doing is trying to keep a safe, productive community.