Traffic stop results in drug charges for Ecstacy Published 3:57 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office



At approximate 2030hrs. on Saturday May 17 th, a Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Deputy conducted a traffic stop in the area of Martin Luther King Blvd. in reference to a traffic violation. Upon investigation it was discovered that a passenger in the vehicle had an outstanding warrant and was taken into custody without incident. Subsequent to his arrest further investigation revealed he had what appeared to be a crack smoking device in his possession.

Additional investigation lead to a canine search of the vehicle, the canine alerted and the vehicle was searched and 127 X pills, also known as Ecstacy pills, were found in the backseat in a backpack and was confiscated. Further investigation found that the rear passenger was in possession of the bag that contained the X pills. Therefore, both subjects were arrested and charged with drug charges.

The driver of the vehicle was issued a warning for his traffic violation and released from the scene. As a result of this incident Kyle Stephens and Matt Thompson were arrested. Kyle Stephens, white male, was charged with possession of a drug related object and child support. Mack Thompson, black male, was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and a scheduled two controlled substance.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Deputies and the Police Officers involved in this incident and continued support to get illegal drugs off the streets of Sumter County.