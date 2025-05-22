Dre’a Singleton of Columbus named GSW’s 2025 Outstanding Scholar Published 3:08 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025

Avondre’a Singleton, known as Dre’a, was recently named Georgia Southwestern State University’s (GSW) 2025 Outstanding Scholar, the University’s highest academic honor. Singleton is a psychology and exercise science double major from Columbus, Ga. She was recognized by Chancellor Sonny Perdue on Academic Recognition Day at the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia (USG) in Atlanta.



The USG Outstanding Scholars represent the system’s highest scholastic ideals and are selected by each individual institution. These students have a high GPA, strive for excellence and have the ability to share knowledge in various areas of expertise.



“Being named GSW’s Outstanding Scholar is an incredible honor,” said Singleton. “What makes it truly meaningful is knowing this recognition reflects the unwavering support I’ve received from every corner of GSW—from the faculty who challenged me, the staff who cheered me on, the students who inspired me, and the community that embraced me. This award is the outcome of the meaningful connections and relationships that have shaped my journey here. I’m so incredibly grateful to be part of a community that recognized and believed in my potential—even when I didn’t—and consistently encouraged me to grow, give back, and lead with purpose.”



Singleton has been an exceptional leader and student during her time at GSW. She has made the University’s honors lists every semester since beginning in Fall 2021 and has maintained a perfect 4.00 GPA, placing her at the top of her class. Her academic excellence was recognized with the Excellence in Psychology Award, and she was inducted into the Alpha Lambda Delta Honor Society as a freshman.



Beyond academics, Singleton served in a variety of leadership roles, including Miss GSW and as a member of the President Jimmy Carter Leadership Program. She earned numerous awards for her leadership and dedication to GSW, including the Outstanding Leadership Contributions, Outstanding University Pride, and Leaving a Legacy awards.



She was actively involved in the Exercise Science and Wellness Club, worked as an intern with both Athletic Training and Counseling and Wellness Services, served on the University’s Advisory Committee, and employed in residence life and campus recreation. A dedicated member of the women’s soccer program, she contributed as a student-athlete, manager, and volunteer assistant coach.



Singleton graduated in May as a psychology and exercise science double major and plans to pursue a master’s degree in sport and performance psychology.

“I am passionate about advocating for mental health,” Singleton noted. “By breaking down stigmas and fostering open dialogue, I aim to create a community where mental well-being is prioritized, and everyone has access to the help they need. Through my own experience and those of other athletes, I’ve learned the importance of prioritizing mental performance just as much as physical performance. With exercise science and psychology, I can apply what I learn in the classroom to help athletes and performers develop coping strategies that enhance performance and well-being.”



As recipient of this award, Singleton and the other USG top students received a signed resolution from the Georgia House of Representatives and Chancellor Perdue.