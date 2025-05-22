Sen. Ossoff condemns deadly attack on American Jewish Committee event in Washington DC Published 12:49 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025

Ossoff press



“During floor votes late last night word reached Senators that there had been an attack near the Capital Jewish Museum, where the American Jewish Committee was holding an event. We learned shortly thereafter that two present had been killed.



“I condemn in the strongest terms this disgraceful antisemitic attack and send my deepest condolences to the families of Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, the two Israeli Embassy staffers killed in the attack, to the Israeli Embassy, and to the American Jewish Committee. May their memory be a blessing.



“I will sustain my efforts to fight antisemitism and remain committed to the safety of the Jewish Community in Georgia and nationwide. My office remains available at all times as a resource to Georgia organizations who require support from local, state, or Federal law enforcement organizations.”