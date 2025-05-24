Pickleball, Anyone? Published 9:13 pm Saturday, May 24, 2025

The Americus Correspondent

Thanks to a $1.4 million dollar grant, the Sumter County Parks and Recreation Department (SCPRD) has completed Phase 2 of a 4 Phase master plan to revamp key elements of the SCPRD. Phase 1 included the construction of Rock Hill Park, the “best park in Sumter County,” says Tim Estes, SCPRD Director. Rock Hill Park, located at 135 E. Rock Hill Dr., Americus, includes a 1/8 mile paved walking trail, basketball courts, new playground and Picnic Pavilion with 6 tables and a grill. Phase 2, which wrapped up in April 2025, included resurfacing of the Splash Pad with a safer non-slip surface, and the much anticipated completion of six Pickleball Courts. The courts, located at The Columns at Boone Park, 408 Rucker St., Americus, are open daily from daylight to 11:00 p.m. and FREE to the public (bring your own equipment). The Splash Pad is open Wednesday to Sunday from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Admission is $3.00. Bring a picnic and enjoy the large pavilion and one of its 6 picnic tables. Want to go for a dip? The Barlow Street Park and Pool is located at 709 Barlow Street, Americus. The pool is open to the public Wednesday to Sunday from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Admission is just $1.00 per person. Need to have someone teach your young child how to swim? There are still 2 slots available for Waddlers 3-5 years old pre-K swim lessons, $75.00 per child. Did you forget to sign your child up for Summer Camp? SCPRD has 5 openings remaining for its day camp, Monday to Friday 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. for children 5-12 years old. The cost is $150 per child and includes breakfast and lunch. If basketball is your sport, indoor courts at Boone Park are open daily for open gym from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. Requires a yearly or seasonal membership plus $1.00 per day to play. Seasonal memberships are $20.00 for June-July. Football, Soccer and Fall Gymnastics registrations open July 14 and fill up fast. Go to SCPRD.org to register.

Now, what is Pickle Ball? Similar to tennis, this racket sport can be played with 2-4 players using a solid paddle, a whiffle ball, and modified tennis net on a badminton sized court. Much like a pick-up basketball game, the first player or team to score 11 points wins, but you must win by 2 points. Official rules can be found at USAPickleball.org.

Coming soon, Phase 3: A $550,000.00 total renovation of Boone Park. Stay tuned.