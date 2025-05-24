The Americus City Council hears a rezoning request for the former Central Baptist Church property on Lee Street Published 8:00 pm Saturday, May 24, 2025

Chief building official Roger Willis presented a request to rezone property at 502 South Lee Street and two adjacent tracks, one at 124 East Furlow Street and the other without an address. The properties are owned by Zion City Community Development. The proposed rezoning would be from residential to institutional, allowing the church to move forward with their plans for a group home. The request came before the planning and zoning commission, which recommended approval.

Pastor at Whole Truth International Ministries George Monts spoke in favor of rezoning the property owned by his church. He referenced the building’s use for the Department of Children and Family Services. “In the back of the building there was a health care facility. That is commercial.”

Monts questioned if favoritism was at play. “If others could use this facility to do commercial work, why is it a hindrance to us for wanting to do something to better our community and help people?” He stated that considering the building’s past uses, he did not think it was appropriate that it even had to go through the rezoning process. “I’m not asking ya’ll to do us a favor, I’m only asking ya’ll to do the right thing.”

Kathleen Delaney spoke against the rezoning. “My biggest concern is that there is not a specific plan. I have adopted children who were in the foster care system in Georgia, not too far from here, who were in a very similar situation.” The home was for children from eight to sixteen years old. Delaney stated her son suffered abuse, and was against another facility being built near their home. “When I called him and told him what was happening across the street, he told me to fight it with everything I can.”

Delaney compared it to opening a business without a business plan. “We don’t know what it is exactly. Is it gonna be hospice, is it gonna be children, is it going to be adult homeless, unhoused?” Delaney acknowledged the need for a place for the homeless, but felt there were issues and concerns with the plan. “Is there a financial plan to put the proper facilities for bathrooms, showers, safety for the people in the community?”

She also responded to the prior uses noted by Monts, drawing a distinction between commercial and institutional, with the increased traffic created by commercial establishments limited to their business hours. While she was in favor of a YMCA or similar organization, she had concerns for an overnight facility.

Kimberly Christmas also addressed the Council in opposition to the rezoning request. “I’m here to express my strong opposition to the request for rezoning of parcel ID’s 20-7-2, 20-7-3, and 20-7-9, based on seriously legal, procedural, and constitutional concerns that I urge this council not to overlook. First, the rezoning application submitted by the property owner explicitly references only parcel ID 20-7-2.” She stated that the other two parcels were not reviewed by the planning and zoning commission. “According to section 36-66-4 a of the Georgia zoning procedure law, each parcel rezoning request must undergo separate public notice and review by a local zoning authority before being brought to you for a vote.” She stated that only 20-7-2 had been reviewed and recommended. She also said that the required sign was not posted on 20-7-3.

Kimberly Christmas also took issue with the composition of the planning and zoning commission. “Section 70-21 b of the city code: the planning commission shall consist of seven members, who are registered voters of the City, five appointed by the Council, two ex officio voting members, the City Manager and the Executive Director of the Housing Authority. However, the current City Manager is not a registered voter of the City of Americus.” She stated that made her ineligible.

She gave her conclusion. “Decisions that affect property values, neighborhood character and resident well being must be made with transparency, fairness and full compliance with the law, not by circumventing the public process.”

Council member Charles Christmas question Willis. “That application only indicates one parcel?”

Willis replied. “That’s what the application indicates.”

Charles Christmas concluded that the application was no good. Willis stated they would have to ask the city attorney Jimmy Skipper.

Skipper responded that while he did not go to the planning and zoning commission, the platted survey of the property he was told was subject to rezoning listed all three parcels. He stated they would have to look at what the planning and zoning commission passed.

Willis replied. “Mr. Skipper is correct. The survey did show three tracks.”

Charles Christmas concurred, but stated that the application submitted to the planning and zoning commission only acknowledged one and would have to be redone.

Council member Daryl Dowdell stated he had asked Willis if all the paper work had been completed. He stated that the issues made it look as if they were stringing the processes out. “I asked about the paperwork, I asked about the signage.”

Council member Nicole Smith asked if the planning and zoning commission was in order. Willis stated he was not over the commission.

Council member Nelson Brown stated they were the ones who put people on the planning and zoning commission, and that it was the council’s responsibility.

Mayor Lee Kinnamon stated they would take the zoning request back up in June, as he did not sense they had the consensus needed to waive the second reading and there were issues raised concerning the request.