Sumter County High’s graduation ceremony held at Alton Shell Stadium Published 12:27 pm Sunday, May 25, 2025

The graduation ceremony for Sumter County High’s graduating class of 2025 was held May 23. Catelyn Mathis gave the salutatorian’s speech. “I am truly blessed and honored to have this opportunity. I would like to thank God for not only allowing us to be here today, but for his guidance along the way. We express our deepest gratitude to every teacher, mentor, faculty and staff member who has given us wisdom, inspiration, support, and an ability to write I don’t know in many different forms.”

She also thanked the families of the graduates. “Thank you for encouraging and supporting us along the way, and pretending to understand this new age curriculum.”

Mathis also congratulated her fellow classmates. “We made it through every quiz, every milestone, every final, every extracurricular activity, and even every breakup we thought we’d never get over.”

She encouraged her classmates, saying she saw future doctors, nurses, and military personnel. Mathis challenged her classmates to wade through the risks to reach the wins. “There is no such thing as a life that’s better than yours, so love yours. Congratulations class 2025!”

Ty’Ronee Hamilton gave the valedictorian’s speech. “This is a moment I’ve worked for, dreamed about, and now I’m excited to share with all of you. First, I want to say congratulations to each and every one of you. Class of 2025, we did it.”

She praised her classmates for their perseverance. “Today is our victory, its our triumph.”

Hamilton warned them there would still be challenges ahead. “Not everyone is going to college, but whatever your next step is, be it college, the military, or the workforce, make the best of it. We’ve been prepared by the Sumter County School system, by our teachers, mentors, councilors, and administrators, to strive for excellence. We’re ready to take on whatever [comes] next.”

She compared each of her classmates’ achievements to the light of a candle. “One candle brings light visible to others, but when all candles come together, they create an even brighter light.”

Hamiliton expressed her conviction that they would share their light. “The candle is on top of the mountain, and it’s visible to the world. That’s us, class of 2025.”