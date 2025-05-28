Georgia DNR hosting kids fishing event at Plains Welcome Center Published 9:08 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Georgia Department of Natural Resources



Plains Welcome Center and Georgia Department of Natural Resources is hosting a Kids Fishing Event to celebrate National Fishing and Boating Week June 7th! You do not need to own a fishing license for this event, as on June 7th, Georgia residents can fish on public waters without needing a fishing license, trout license, or Lands Pass to honor National Fishing and Boating Week.



The event at Plains Welcome Center starts at 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and is open to kids under 16 and their families. You can register for the event at https://license.gooutdoorsgeorgia.com/Event/ViewEvent.aspx?id=43017, but walk-ins day of are welcome. Please bring your own bait and tackle. Fish caught during the event are allowed to be kept, so bring a cooler! Remember to bring water, hats and sunscreen or other appropriate weather clothing, as this event will be held rain or shine. After this event, the pond will remain open to fishing for the remainder of the year. If you want to keep fishing after the day is over for the rest of the year you can purchase a GA Fishing License. You can go online to Go Outdoors Georgia, download the Go Outdoors Geogia App, or call/visit your local DNR office.



GA DNR hosts Kids Fishing events with local sponsors around the state to provide fishing lessons from knowledgeable instructors and often stocking the ponds to improve catch. The goal of these types of events is to provide more opportunities for the communities to fish and be outside in nature. To check out other DNR hosted events around the state please check out our Go Outdoors Calendar.