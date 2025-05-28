GSW students provide free tax help through VITA program Published 1:09 pm Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Georgia Southwestern University



Accounting students in the College of Business and Computing at Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) gained hands-on experience and served the local community this spring through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, offering free federal tax preparation and filing to local residents.



In partnership with the Sumter County Cooperative Extension Service and the University of Georgia VITA program, GSW students prepared more than 80 tax returns for residents from Sumter County, Dougherty County and surrounding areas.



Carol Bishop, D.B.A., professor of accounting, led the initiative and was deeply moved by her students’ growth. “The highlight of the VITA program was seeing students apply their tax knowledge to benefit the community. I was proud of their professionalism, empathy and technical expertise.”



“Participating in this tax preparation course has been one of the most valuable experiences in my accounting education,” shared Connor Briggs of Leesburg, who earned recognition for the Most Clean Tax Returns. “It pushed me to apply what I’ve learned in class to real-life scenarios and gave me a better understanding of what it means to serve clients as a professional.”



Over time, clients and students formed bonds. What started as discussions about deductions evolved into conversations about families, life after graduation and the future.

“This class showed me the human side of accounting,” said Zy Harshaw of Aragon. “It matters to people when their taxes are done properly, and it’s meaningful to help others with something so essential.”



The students gained hands-on tax preparation experience using TaxSlayer software and developed critical communication and problem-solving skills. For many, the experience changed their perspective and their career plans.



“This class made me realize that real-life scenarios are different from textbook examples,” said Lillie Wood, who was recognized for Most Tax Returns Accepted. “It opened my eyes to a new career path. I never thought about tax accounting before, but now I’m very interested.”



“This initiative represents our commitment to preparing students for industry success through real-world experience,” said Gaynor Cheokas, D.B.A., dean of the College of Business and Computing. “It also underscores our responsibility to support the financial well-being of individuals and families in our community.”



As seniors like Jackson Kiff of Montezuma and Mathura Ramalingham of Cumming prepare for their careers, they leave GSW with the knowledge that accounting goes beyond the numbers—it’s about helping people.



“VITA is a win-win for everyone involved,” said Mitzi Parker, county extension coordinator and family and consumer sciences agent for Sumter County. “Partnering with GSW allowed us to grow the program and serve more clients. I watched students gain confidence, apply what they learned in class and develop the ability to explain complex tax concepts in simple terms—something that’s hard to teach in a classroom. I’m excited to continue this partnership and see how we can expand the program even more next year.”



The initiative culminated with a celebratory Tax Day Lunch on April 15, during which John Cook of Cordele, who also participated in the program, performed an original song, “The IRS is on My Tail.”



The VITA program is sponsored by the Internal Revenue Service and has been offered in Sumter County for the past 10 years. This was GSW’s first year participating, with plans to expand the partnership in the future.