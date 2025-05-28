Phoebe honors pre-op nurse Leslie Thompson with DAISY award Published 9:29 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Phoebe Sumter Medical Center

Leslie Thompson, a dedicated nurse from Phoebe Sumter Medical Center’s Pre-Op unit, has been honored with the prestigious DAISY Award. This award celebrates the exceptional care and compassion that she consistently provides to her patients.

Thompson was nominated by a grateful patient, who highlighted her extraordinary dedication and skill. The patient shared their experience, noting that Thompson’s compassionate care and expertise made a significant difference during their treatment. Even though the patient had difficulty with blood draws, Thompson handled the situation with remarkable proficiency and a positive attitude, ensuring a comfortable and reassuring experience.

“She is absolutely amazing. She is very compassionate and patient. Each time I’ve had her as my RN, she has gone above and beyond,” the patient wrote in their nomination. “Her smile is contagious, and she always makes sure my needs and requests are met. Leslie truly deserves this recognition.”

Another comment from the patient emphasized Thompson’s exceptional bedside manner: “When I walked into pre-op, she was at the desk ready to greet me. Other nurses need to take lessons from Leslie. Her smile is contagious, and one wouldn’t be able to tell when she’s having a bad day!”

Phoebe is committed to recognizing and celebrating the extraordinary efforts of nurses and encourages patients, families and colleagues to nominate deserving nurses for this prestigious award.

The DAISY Award was established by the DAISY Foundation in 2000 by the family of J. Patrick Barnes, who died of complications of an autoimmune disease at the age of 33. To nominate a Phoebe nurse, visit https://phoebehealth.com/nursing/daisy-award/