Congressman Bishop's statement regarding threat to job corps Published 5:01 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

Congressman Bishop’s office

Congressman Sanford D. Bishop, Jr. (GA-02), co-chair of the bipartisan Congressional Job Corps Caucus, released the following statement in response to news today that the Trump Administration is pausing Job Corps Center operations, effectively shuttering Job Corps Centers nationwide, including the Turner Job Corps Center in Albany, Georgia.

“The Job Corps program is the embodiment of a hand up and not a handout. It provides workforce skills and training that empower participants to become self-sufficient and productive citizens. Today’s foolish action by the White House and the United States Department of Labor to close the Job Corps program will shatter the dreams and aspirations of tens of thousands of promising students.

For over sixty years, there has been strong, bipartisan support for Job Corps. It has paid tremendous dividends in terms of ensuring that young people become valuable members of the labor force. I intend to work with my Republican colleagues to protect and improve Job Corps to ensure its continued success.”

Job Corps is a national program with over 120 centers across the country. Job Corps offers at-risk youth varied academic opportunities and career pathways in business and industry.