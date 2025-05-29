Magistrate Crystal Cleveland files lawsuit against Sumter County Board of Commissioners Published 10:56 am Thursday, May 29, 2025

Magistrate Crystal Cleveland filed an injunction against the Sumter County Board of Commissioners on April 27.

The suit states the Board of Commissioners adopted a financial policy that required elected officials, including Cleveland, to seek Board approval for out-of-state travel even when the funds were already in the budget and had been approved by the County.

The suit also states that travel in-state and out-of-state was denied under the policy, keeping her from attending judicial training and other professional duties. It also states that other elected officials have not had the same restrictions. The County has placed restrictions on Cleveland’s funds for five years.

Cleveland also claims she has faced other forms of interference, which include cutting the funding for a part time constable position. Her request to increase staff compensation in the wake of the decision was also denied. Cleveland claims it shows a pattern of unequal treatment. “Plaintiff is aware of other County staff or contractors who have received compensation for consulting or performing duties after they were no longer employed in an official capacity.”

The suit cites the Georgia Constitution, stating that counties may not interfere with the lawful operations of constitutional officers beyond budgetary authority. “These actions represent a pattern of unconstitutional overreach, undermining the autonomy and lawful operations of the Magistrate Court.”

The suit seeks to stop the Commissioners from enforcing the current financial policy’s restrictions on the magistrate’s office.

The Americus Times-Recorder made a freedom of information request for information about training expenses for the magistrate’s office. In fiscal year 2024, July 2023-June 2024, Sumter County budgeted $9,200 for magistrate training, but $10,965.69 was spent.

Cleveland attended the National Bar Association’s 99 convention in 2024, which was held July 12-19 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event was advertised as having, “unparalleled content from some of the world’s top legal professionals, strategic minds, and thought-leaders.” The total cost of the reservation at Caesars Palace was $2,339.00.

Cleveland also attended the National Bar Association’s 100 annual convention in 2025, which was located in Chicago. The conference cost $2,829.40 including lodging and travel. The conference was held at the Hyatt Regency, which cost $294 a night.

Cleveland also attended the World Jurist Association assembly in 2025, which cost $1,953.13 and was held in the Dominican Republic. It was advertised as an event where, “Global leaders, including heads of State, authorities, justices from supranational and national high courts, policy makers, academics, lawyers, activists, and students, discuss a wide variety of current topics to which the legal community should propose solutions.”

The Americus Times-Recorder made a comparison of magistrate training expenses in neighboring counties. Crisp County spent a total of $3,911.26 on combined education, training, and travel for their magistrate’s office the fiscal year 2023-2024. Lee County spent a combined $7,487.95 on training and travel for the magistrate’s office in the fiscal year 2023-2024. Schley County spent $7,700 for both magistrate court and probate court training. For comparison, according the 2024 census, Sumter has a population of 28,972, Lee County has a population of 34,073, Crisp County has a population of 19,468, and Schley has a population of 4,503.

The Americus Times-Recorder reached out by email to Cleveland with request for comment, but has not yet received a replied.