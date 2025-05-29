Smithville Academy alumni enjoy delightful reunion Published 4:56 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

From staff reports



Guests from Cumming to Albany and Pine Mountain to Plains and at least four states attended the Smithville Academy schoolwide reunion on May 17. The event marked the 50th anniversary of the school’s last graduating class in 1975.

The reunion was held at the Plains Community Center, 12 miles from the home of the private school in neighboring Lee County. A total of 90 graduates earned diplomas from Smithville’s opening in 1970 to its closure five years later. Special guests included former headmaster Renza Israel and state basketball championship coach Donnie Crawford. Israel was the academy’s second headmaster, following the death of Ed N. Bailey. Crawford coached the Smithville girls’ basketball team to the SEAIS Class A state title in its first season. Both men enjoyed distinguished careers in education and sports.

Among other attendees recognized were coach Eddie Ward; high school teacher Claudia M. Copeland; and Frances Short, the sole surviving member of the school’s lunchroom staff. Anita Gillis Johnston, a 1974 graduate and retired nurse, spearheaded a committee of seven that organized the reunion, which was open to all former students, faculty and staff. She was assisted by Terri Lacy Jones; Cathy Cook Williams; Florence Usry; Tracy Johnson Israel; Nancy Cheek Smith; and Billy Harper. All were applauded for their efforts.

Memorabilia was displayed throughout the spacious floorway and included cheer uniforms, pompoms, a framed copy of the school’s alma mater, and even a copy of the original by-laws from 55 years ago.

Souvenir blue and gold pens, a replica of a 1972-73 pen that included the school’s full basketball schedule, were presented, compliments of Eddie and Betty Anne Ward of Draw Products in Americus. A delicious Southern meal was catered by Ellen and Preston Harris of Plains. A colorful cake decorated with the school’s “Rams” mascot was made by Cake Art by Jen and served for dessert.

A challenging school Trivia quiz preceded the recognition of each class member. Phyllis Cosby Harvin of Tifton, a senior in 1975, was the Trivia winner. Harvin received a copy of the book “Nearly 59,” which documented the life of her late classmate Anne Short and Anne’s inspirational life of living with spina bifida.



A Memorial Wall with photos paid tribute to the 45 classmates, first headmaster, three secretaries and seven teachers who have passed away during the last 50 years. Photo-taking of each class from 1970 to the classes of the 1980s followed. The class with most members present was the 1974 class, with seven. The class of 1975 had five members present, including Phyllis Cosby Harvin, Vickie King, Larry Jackson, Hal Israel and Tommy Thomas. All but Thomas, who graduated elsewhere, earned degrees at the academy’s final commencement on May 26, 1975.

Former Miss Smithvilles, Mr. Smithvilles, and homecoming queens humorously were photographed wearing crowns. Numerous photos are available on the school’s Facebook page as well as individual alumni pages. The reunion was only the second in the school’s history.

During its five years in operation, Smithville Academy educated students from a broad geographic area. Johnston credited the small school’s Christian principles, discipline, leadership, safe atmosphere, family-like ties, and success in academics and athletics that resonate among its alumni to this day. Alumni over the years have included attorneys; pharmacists; authors; farmers; and professionals in numerous other fields. Notable alumni include a U.S. Army lieutenant general who serves as the deputy commander of the United States Northern Command at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo.; the manager of the Plains office of President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter; the district attorney for the Southwestern Judicial Circuit of Georgia; the first female vice president of a bank in Sumter County; and the current head of school at Southland Academy.