Published 1:22 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

Lawrence Cleveland (L.C.) MacQuirter, Sr. age 90, of Americus, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 25, 2025, in Thomasville, GA. The family will hold a visitation in the chapel of Aldridge Funeral & Cremation Services on Thursday, June 5, 2025 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. A graveside service will be held Friday, June 6, 2025 at Oak Grove Cemetery at 10:30 am.

Rev. Curtiss will officiate the service.

L.C. was born April 8, 1935, in Columbus, GA to Dan and Jewell MacQuirter who both preceded him in death. His childhood was spent in Columbus. In 1952, he was named Boy of the Year by the Columbus Optimist Club. He attended Jordon High School where he lettered in basketball, football, baseball, and track and was later inducted into the Jordon athletic hall of fame. After a tour in the United States Army, he attended Georgia Southwestern College, where he was a star on the basketball team. While at GSW he met the love of his life, Bette Wellons. L.C. and Bette were married on December 28, 1958. They were married for almost 57 years until Bette’s passing in 2015. L. C. cherished his family and friends. All of his children’s friends called him by L. C. at his insistence. He never missed any of his kids’ school or athletic events and was their number one supporter.

L.C. is survived by his sons, Lawrence C. (Larry) MacQuirter, Jr., and Gordon D. (Danny) MacQuirter, Sr. (Kathy), a daughter Deanna M. Matthews, grandchildren Gordon MacQuirter, Jr., Madeline M. Duncan (Cole), Tessla M. Watts, great grandchildren, Tealey Watts, George Duncan and Chloe Duncan, sister-in-law Murline Wellons, brother-in-law Rusty Wellons (Honey) and numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to pay a special thanks to the staff at Camellia Gardens in Thomasville for the loving care they gave L.C. for the last three years.

In addition to his parents L.C. was preceded in death by his wife Bette, sister Peggy McKinney, brothers- in- law and his best friends, John McKinney and Randy Wellons and his niece Crickett Sanders.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in L.C.’s memory be made to Camellia Gardens of Life Care, 804 South Broad Street, Thomasville, GA 31792, for resident activities.