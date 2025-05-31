Americus City Council hears concerns of illegal street vehicles Published 9:56 am Saturday, May 31, 2025

The May 22 Americus City Council heard concerns of illegal street vehicles during citizens comments. Nathan Poole addressed the council, citing his concerns over kids riding four-wheelers and dune buggies on Hossanna Circle.

He described an accident where a kid was knocked off by a mailbox. “He had blood coming out of his nose and his knee was swollen.”

Poole made numerous calls, and said others had as well. “Somebody [needs] to recognize what’s going on, because it could bring death.” He said off-road vehicles riding the street was a daily occurrence, and that they were traveling at a high rate of speed.

Poole asked if anything would be done. Mayor Lee Kinnamon replied. “We don’t typically respond during this time, but during the comment period, there might be some sort of a comment at the end of the agenda.”

At the end of the meeting, Kinnamon addressed the off-road vehicle issue, saying he had heard of complaints of people riding dirt bikes without helmets, which are not street legal vehicles. “I’m not a law enforcement officer, my son advised me, who is a former law enforce officer, that high speed pursuits of a dirt bike with a teenager on it is a bad idea.” Kinnamon stated people died when that happened.

Council member Daryl Dowdell asked about the police presence in the area. Lt. Alfonson Ross was in attendance in place of Chief Mark Scott, and he answered. He stated that he didn’t deny there was a problem, but that they did have a police presence. “I myself drive over there every day.”

Ross noted the difficulties in tracking down vehicle operators, with many riding in neighborhoods they didn’t live in. “We’re not going to chase dirt bikes, but we are trying to locate where they [are] at and cite them.” He encouraged Poole to catch offenders on video.

Chief Mark Scott answered questions about off-road vehicles after the meeting. “We respond to all complaints about improper operation of motor vehicles and issue citations where appropriate. Many of the dirt bike complaints are not about dirt bikes being operated on the street, but about people hearing them riding in wooded areas and complaining about the noise.”