Furlow track team races to recognition Published 9:37 am Saturday, May 31, 2025

Coach Brittany Skiles Coleman is proud of the girls and boys Furlow track teams. “This year was the first year all of our athletes on the track team advanced from region to sectionals, which was huge.”

Coleman praised the growth of both Furlow’s middle and high school track programs. Both the girls four by 800 meter relay team and the boys four by 800 meter relay team were regional champions.

In the 400 meters, Jasmine Deriso was the region runner up. In the 800 meters, freshman Alyssa Underwood was the region champion. Haydn Wright was the individual region champion for the 800 meters on the boys’ team, with Ian Biedermann the region runner up. Wiley Stewart finished fourth. “This is his first time advancing to sectionals, so that was a huge deal. That was a very exciting race, to see all three of those boys make it to sectionals.”



The top four in each race advance to sectionals. The top eight at each race at sectionals advance to state. There are a total of 80 teams in 1A Division 2 classification.

At girls’ regionals in the 1600 meters, Neicy Perez finished third and Karen Perez finished fourth. In the boys’ race, Ibis Gonzalez was the individual region champion, Ian Biedermann was the region runner up, and Dennis Gonzalez finished third.



In the 3200 meter girls’ race, Neicy Perez was the region runner up, Ashley Narvaez finished third, and Addison Drinnon was fourth.



In the 3200 meters boys’ race, Dennis Gonzalez was the region champion, Ibis Gonzalez was the region runner up, and Haydn Wright finished third.



The girls’ team were region runner up in the four by 400 meter relay. The team consisted of Neicy Perez, Clara Boyton, Alyssa Underwood, and Jasmine Deriso.



The boys’ four by 400 meter relay team finished third, consisting of Ibis Gonzalez, Dennis Gonzalez, Haydn Wright, and Ian Biedermann. “They all advanced to sectionals, and then from sectionals, all of our athletes but one advanced to the state championship.”



At state, the girls’ four by 800 meter relay team placed fourth, running a time of 11:29. The team had previously set a school record at sectionals. The team consisted of Addie Drinnon, Karen Perez, Neicy Perez, and Alyssa Underwood.



The boys’ four by 800 meter relay team finished state runner up with a new school record of 8:47. The team consisted of Haydn Wright, Ibis Gonzalez, Dennis Gonzalez, and Ian Biedermann.



Ibis Gonzalez finished sixth in the 1600 meter, at 4:46.9, a school record. He also placed fourth in the 3200 meter at 10:44. Dennis Gonzalez finished fifth in the 3200 meter with 10:44. Haydn Wright placed sixth in the 800 meter at 2:06:83, a school record. Ian Biedermann made eight in the 800 meter at 2:07.