Gov. Kemp announces Solicitor General, Superior Court, and State Court Appointments
Published 2:56 pm Monday, June 2, 2025
|
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Governor Brian Kemp’s communication office
Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced three appointments. Elizabeth W. Torres will serve as the Solicitor General of Worth County, filling the vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable James “Jay” E. Crowe, Jr. as State Court Judge of Worth County; Chaundra Lewis will serve on the Superior Court of the Flint Judicial Circuit, filling the vacancy created by the resignation of the Honorable Brian J. Amero; and James Boles will serve on the State Court of Henry County, filling the vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Chaundra Lewis.
Torres attended the University of Georgia, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts in political science. She then attended the University of Georgia School of Law as the Richard B. Russell Distinguished Law Fellow. Torres and her husband have two children and reside in Tift County.
Judge Lewis is an avid community servant, serving as a board member of Gigi’s House and also volunteering with Miracle Mission International Outreach, Inc. Judge Lewis is a graduate of Leadership Clayton, Leadership Henry and Leadership Georgia. She is also an active member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and Jack and Jill of America, Inc.
Judge Lewis earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree in English from Spelman College. She earned her Juris Doctor from the University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphries School of Law. Judge Lewis and her husband of 27 years, Kevin, live in McDonough and are the proud parents of three daughters, Kennedy, Lauryn, and Chandler.
James attended Atlanta’s John Marshall Law School and graduated in 2016. He served on the board of the Public Interest Law Society, was justice of the Phi Alpha Delta Law Fraternity, and competed as a member of the Trial Competition Team. Prior to law school, James attended Kennesaw State University, where he graduated with a bachelor’s in political science.
James and his wife, Leslie, live in Henry County, where he volunteers as a coach for the Stockbridge High School Mock Trial Team.