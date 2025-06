Published 9:26 am Monday, June 2, 2025

Alexander Calhoun married Laura Leigh McMichael on 5/17/2025.

Joe Streeter married Hazel Lue Frederick on 5/11/2025.

Naomi Amanda Powell married Jeremy James Ryan on 5/9/2025.

James Gary Reeves married Beth Guest Cochran on 5/10/2025.

Cody Joshua married Trinity Mechelle on 5/10/2025.

George Bradwell married Prevell B Clark on 5/19/2025.

Garfield Robert married Kimberly Douet on 5/3/2025.