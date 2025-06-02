The Americus Correspondent Published 7:42 am Monday, June 2, 2025

Some of you have been very good at providing reasonable decent press releases, and while it gives me feelings of deep gratitude, they pale in comparison to the appreciation I have for the Americus Correspondent.

The Americus Correspondent has shown a deep willingness to volunteer engaging stories people actually want to read, without prodding. The Americus Correspondent actually likes helping, beyond the normal friendly bits of helpful criticism so many lovely readers have taken the time to give.

While I wish our paper would bestow gold or glory on the Americus Correspondent, I realize conventions and purse strings may constrain praise and recompense. So hopefully this will suffice. Thank you, Kathleen Calcutt, for being our current Americus Correspondent.