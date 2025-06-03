Published 3:17 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Mr. Halford Rickey McCarley age 66, of Preston, passed away Sunday, June 1, 2025 at his

home. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, June 6, 2025 at Preston Baptist

Church. Rev. Chris Hess will officiate the service. A private interment will follow the service in

the Preston City Cemetery. The family will greet friends at the church Friday from 1:00 P.M. until

service time. The following will serve as honorary pallbearers; Roox Harmon, Marion Shierling,

Mark Murray, Tori Naugle, Baylor McCarley, Aydin Hicks and Kyler Brannon.

Halford Rickey McCarley was born August 17, 1958 in Russellville, AL. He was the son of the

late Halford Wheeler McCarley and the late Geraldine “Jerri” Smith Walker and Thomas C.

Walker whom survives. Rickey was a simple man who lived a simple life. His most enjoyable

moments were while spending time with his family. He was generous and always willing to help

others. He loved and was loved by his family and friends. He enjoyed living close to his parents

and took great care of them. He enjoyed fishing when able and never turned down a request to

grill a good burger or steak. To know him was to love him, though he is gone, he will never be

forgotten. He was certainly a “one of a kind” and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Casi McCarley Harris (Brian) of Preston, GA; a

son and daughter-in-law, Ritchie Thomas McCarley (Christie) of Columbus, GA; two sisters and

brother-in-law, Brenda McCarley Smith (Ronnie) of Kathleen, GA and Teresa Diane Mantooth of

Columbus and his brother and sister-in-law, Bradley Andrew McCarley (Jennifer) of Hackleburg,

Al. Rickey is also survived by three grandchildren, Baylor McCarley, Caroline McCarley, Callie

Anna Harris; four nieces, Nikki Brannon (Keith), Melissa Mantooth, Melody Rose Mantooth

(Gene), Nichole Mantooth and two nephews Aydin Hicks, Kyler Brannon and a number of

cousins.

The family has requested memorial contributions be made to Preston Baptist Church.

