Janet’s Planet Astronaut Academy sets course for the Rylander Theatre Published 8:53 pm Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Rylander Theatre

Mrs. Janet is headed back to Americus and bringing more new friends to share her passion for all things science and arts. The academy will be held June 23–27, 2025 at the Rylander Theatre at 310 West Lamar Street, Americus, GA 31709. Janet’s Planet Astronaut Academy offers a thrilling journey through the cosmos. Students, ages 8–12, will explore the wonders of the universe, train like an astronaut, get hands-on experience with real space technology, and experience the excitement of STEM and space exploration. This camp requires that students have completed the 3rd grade at the end of this school year.

Janet Ivey-Duensing is the Creator and CEO of Janet’s Planet, Inc., President of Explore Mars, and American Astronautical Society’s 2022 recipient of the Sally K. Ride Excellence in Education Award. She created Janet’s Planet Astronaut Academy to offer students a transformative STEM experience that ignites their imaginations and fosters a deep passion for science, technology, and aerospace. The Rylander Theatre first introduced Janet’s Planet Astronaut Academy as a virtual offering during the Covid closure of summer 2020. However, Mrs. Janet has quickly become a regular Rylander summer fixture since 2021. Shoppers and diners in Downtown Americus will frequently see young astronaut academy cadets performing various experiments in Rylander Park or even from the rooftop of the theatre itself.

Janet’s Planet Astronaut Academy is a rigorous science and STEM camp with substantial math and writing required. The goal is for your student to have an amazing out-of-this-world experience, but this is not a recreational camp. This camp is intentionally designed to be academically robust for students ages 8–12.

Event Details:

Date: June 23–27

Ages: 8–12 (Must be a rising 4th grader)

Cost: $95 for the first child, $85 for each additional child covers all project supplies needed

Time: 9am–3pm Monday–Friday

Venue: Rylander Theatre

Address: 310 West Lamar Street, Americus, GA 31709

Registration is required to participate and the registration link and information can be found at www.rylander.org. This opportunity is made possible by funding from the Mattie H. Marshall Foundation and the Friends of the Rylander Theatre.