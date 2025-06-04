Missoula Children’s Theatre returns to Rylander for summer residency Published 8:44 pm Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Rylander Theatre

June 16–21, 2025 at the Rylander Theatre at 310 West Lamar Street, Americus, The little red truck will soon roll into town carrying everything necessary to put on a show except for the actors. The Missoula Children’s Theatre (MCT), the nation’s largest touring children’s theatre, has been touring extensively for more than 40 years now from Montana to Japan, and will visit nearly 1,200 communities this year with up to 44 teams of Tour Actor/Directors. The tour team–comprised of two professional Actor/Directors with training in either education, theatre, musical theatre, or a combination of these–arrives in town with a set, lights, costumes, props and make-up, everything it takes to put on a play…except the cast.

The team holds an audition and casts local students to perform in the production. Participants must be rising 1st graders–12th grade. The show, which will be “Hansel and Gretel” this year, is rehearsed throughout the week and two public performances are presented on Saturday. All MCT shows are original adaptations of classic children’s stories and fairytales . . . a twist on the classic stories that you know and love. Creativity, social skills, goal achievement, communication skills and self-esteem are all characteristics that are attained through the participation in this unique, educational project. MCT’s mission is the development of lifeskills in children through participation in the performing arts.

The Missoula Children’s Theatre is based in Missoula, Montana, and also runs many local programs in western Montana. For students interested in a career in the performing arts, MCT has developed Next Step Prep—The Academy for Musical Theatre—providing high school students an affordable opportunity to train and study with well-known professionals in the field of music, dance and acting to prepare for college. Past high school aged participants in the Rylander residency have been offered this opportunity by the Tour Directors at the conclusion of camp.

Event Details:

Date: June 16–21, 2025

Ages: 6–18 (Must have completed Kindergarten)

Cost: $26 for the first child, $21 for each additional child

Time: Audition–Monday, June 16 at 1pm. Daily schedule to follow once roles are assigned.

Venue: Rylander Theatre

Address: 310 West Lamar Street, Americus, GA 31709

Registration is required to participate and the registration link and information can be found at www.rylander.org. This opportunity is made possible