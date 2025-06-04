Sumter Board of Elections discusses bylaw changes, consultant’s report, and inmates moving election equipment Published 4:17 pm Wednesday, June 4, 2025

The Sumter County Board of Elections met on June 3. County attorney Hayden Hooks stated that she had met with the bylaws committee the Board had appointed, and that they would have an opportunity to review the proposed changes. “We’re not trying to change the composition of the Board or anything like that. That’s all set by the state law.” She stated the bylaws dealt with the day-to-day operations of the boards. Board member Dr. Shirley Green-Reese said the changes were to ensure the bylaws were in agreement with current laws.

Dr. Valerie Roberts mentioned outlining the roles and responsibilities of board members. “That would be helpful.”

Hooks also made an addition outlining the role of the election supervisor, LaSandra Patterson. “One of the things I added, I’ll just be frank, is something that I hope will give Miss Patterson a little bit more confidence to do her job on her own. . .knowing that she doesn’t have to take direction from a single board member.”

Green-Reese commented after the meeting, stating there were issues in communication between individual board members and Patterson. “I believe they are reaching out to her, you know, on the side. But whatever they are reaching out with, we need to know about it.” Green-Reese would not identify a particular board member.

When asked if she thought the elections supervisor was skilled, Green-Reese said there was a need for more training. “Normally when you are hired. . . you make a commitment that you can do the job.”

The Board then went into executive session for personal. Chair Randy Howard stated that the reason was to hear about a specific employee. The Board heard from Cindy Dunlap, a consultant with 25 years of experience as an election supervisor, who was brought on to help the elections supervisor learn the equipment and to look at the elections office.

Hooks outlined the limits on what she could share in executive session. “We can’t talk about her recommendations in executive session. If she has recommendations that deal with the specifics of a specific employee we might can talk about those specific recommendations.”

Dunlap gave part of her report after executive session. “I have been working closely with Miss Patterson doing training, with LNA and EMS, also different procedures in the office.”

She recommended that prior to moving the server on election night, they get prior approval from the Secretary of State. “That is coming from the SEB rule 183-1-12.”

The Board then discussed a proposed change in the use of inmates to move election equipment. Hooks explained that the post certified officer that transported the inmates was the one signing the custody form for election equipment. The supervisor proposed using the inmate firefighters instead of the inmates who worked building and grounds.

Patterson stated the change had been recommended by Dunlap, and that they would use the building and grounds inmate detail for election day. When pressed by Howard for the reason why they switched from the building and grounds inmates, Patterson stated it was because they had committed felonies. She also stated that when she had asked the Secretary of State about the issue, she was told it was up to her discretion.

Howard said he believed the firefighter inmates may also have committed felonies, and argued against the change. “Nobody can change the vote, cast a vote, do nothing, when they carry the machines in there ’cause there’s no codes, no cards, nothing.”

Howard also questioned Patterson about her decision to change poll worker shifts. Green-Reese commented on Patterson’s role. “She is the supervisor, but there are others, telling her some things to do.” Green-Reese clarified that it was alright for the supervisor to come to the Chair on her own initiative, but that she should not receive instructions from individual board members. “I don’t need anybody on this board, from this board, interfering with your supervision.”

Roberts also commented. “Individual people should not be saying do this and do that. We act as a unit.” Roberts also stated they could not hold the supervisor accountable if she did not act on her own.

Board member Carson Walker said they should continue to employ the consultant to help during election night. Green-Reese argued they needed to move forward on their own.

The Board discussed hiring either Dunlap to help on election night or a technician. Hooks suggested Patterson choose, stating Patterson was aware of the pros and cons when selecting an election technician. “We don’t want the tech we had.” The Board decided to allow the supervisor to look for someone to support her on election night.

After the meeting, Howard clarified the role of inmates in setting up for the election, stating they carried chairs, tables, and the ballot box. Howard said there were no ballots when the inmates moved equipment, and that the touch screens had seals. He also said they would not follow the recommendation to use the firefighter inmates, and would continue to use the regular inmate detail.

Reese-Green would not provide a final opinion on the use of inmates for setting up election equipment, stating a need to know more. She said she was very protective of voting equipment, but as a whole felt they should stay the course. “Why change it if it’s working?”