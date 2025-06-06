Published 8:14 am Friday, June 6, 2025

Betty Moss passed peacefully at home early on May 30, 2025. Her husband of 70 plus years, Bob, preceded her earlier this year on January 20. She is survived by three children: Robert B. Moss, Jr. (Marianne) of Albany, Linda Moss Cannon of Leesburg, and Jeffrey N. Moss (Camille) of Southport, NC. Also, seven grandchildren: Courtney Moss Rauls (Andy), Ashley Moss Meador (Mike), Catherine Moss Brannan (Glenn), Mallory Moss, Jeffrey “Jay” N. Moss, Jr. (Katy), Brett Cannon, and Daniel Cannon (Paige). She was blessed with twelve great-grandchildren. Betty was also survived by her sister, Christine St. Jacques.

Betty was born to Isaac and Fleeta Horne in Albany, GA on December 27, 1933. She moved many times with her family, but had fond memories of her time in Tampa, Florida where her dad was involved in military ship construction as a cabinet craftsman. One memory was having to have blackout curtains because of the U-Boats off the coast. The family moved back to Albany and stayed where she met her lifelong love when he returned from Korea in the fall of 1953, assigned to Turner Field by the USAF. Their courtship was short and sweet, marrying on April 18, 1954. When Bob finished his MS in Agriculture and took a job at the UGA research farm in Plains in 1962, Plains remained their home for over six decades. When they met, Betty was an assistant with an orthodontist, Dr. Williamson, in Albany. Her love for this profession was something she talked about until the very end, relaying stories of “making retainers” and loving to see the new smiles. She was a receptionist for Dr. William Kimble, her dentist in Americus, for several years, and also was a clerk at the post office in Plains, where she loved visiting with friends while getting their mail. She was a faithful, loyal member of Plains Methodist Church, singing in the choir and serving as book keeper for many years., She loved her “Stitch and Chat” monthly gatherings, where it seemed to be more chat than stitch. Her love for sewing provided many handmade, sewn or crocheted items in many homes. Probably her favorite pastime was cooking for her family and friends: fresh vegetables from the garden, or fresh, frozen, or canned vegetables she had worked to put away all summer, and all varieties of cakes, cookies and pies. There was always some type of fresh goodies available in her kitchen, She was preparing cookies, cakes, and potato and broccoli soup up until just a few months ago.

The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to caretakers Samantha Miller, who was with us the last ten months, and Annie Wells who helped the last few weeks. They showed exemplary patience, compassion and love that will always be remembered. The family also wishes to thank Phoebe Sumter Hospice for providing care and support for Betty and the family during this difficult time.

Betty’s “sunset” will be celebrated this Friday, June 6, at Plains Methodist Church at 6:00 PM with family visitation beginning at 5:30, and interment at Lebanon Cemetery to follow the service. Those who wish to make a gift in memory of Betty are asked to give to the Bob and Betty Moss fund at Plains Methodist Church.

To sign our online guestbook and express your condolences to the family, please visit www.hancockfuneralhomeinc.com

Hancock Funeral Home, 427 S. Lee St., is honored the be entrusted with these arrangements for Betty Moss.