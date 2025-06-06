Published 8:16 am Friday, June 6, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Carl Eston Clements, 74, passed away Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at Perfect Care in Americus, GA.

Born on November 20, 1950, in Americus, Georgia, he was the son of the late Samuel and Iva Clements. Mr. Clements graduated from Americus High School and later attended Georgia Southwestern State University. He was a lifelong farmer and avid outdoorsman. Along with farming, his passions included turkey hunting and watching the Atlanta Braves.

He is survived by his two sons, Hunter Clements (Tiffany) and Jeff Clements (Kristi); and his grandchildren, Caleb Clements, Hartley Clements, and Milly Clements.

The family will receive friends for a visitation on Saturday, June 7, 2025, between the hours of 5:00PM and 6:00PM at Hancock Funeral Home, 427 S. Lee St. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, June 8, 2025, beginning at 2:00PM in the chapel of Hancock Funeral Home, 427 S. Lee St. Burial will follow the service at Oak Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pruitt Health Hospice (708 East 16th Avenue, Cordele, GA 31015) or Perfect Care (114 Sullivan Dr., Americus, GA 31709).

To sign our online guestbook and express your condolences to the family, please visit www.hancockfuneralhomeinc.com

Hancock Funeral Home, 427 S. Lee St., is honored the be entrusted with these arrangements for Carl Eston Clements.