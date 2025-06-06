Nigerian Bishop visits Americus Published 8:54 am Friday, June 6, 2025

Most Reverand Paulinus Ezeokafor, Bishop of the Awka Diocese in Anambra, Nigeria visited St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Americus on Wednesday, June 4th to meet with ten of his missionary priests who are assigned to various dioceses in the United States. The ten priests in attendance are assigned to churches in Indiana, North Carolina, Nebraska, Missouri, Tennessee, and Georgia. Most Reverend Steven D. Parkes, Bishop of the Savannah Diocese, came to Americus as well to welcome the Bishop and thank him for loaning three priests to the Diocese of Savannah. Bishop Ezeokafor, and the ten priests celebrated mass for the parishioners of St. Marys on Wednesday evening. Father Samuel Aniekwe and St. Mary Parishioners hosted supper for the congregants, treating the parishioners and visiting priests to an all-Nigerian menu prepared by Charity Brown of Montezuma. Bishop Ezeokafor, shepherds 386 Nigerian priests, 50 of whom are assigned to parishes in the United States, Canada, Switzerland, Australia and Cameroon in northern Nigeria. “Our diocese in Awka is the heart of Catholicism. We have so many active Catholics, so many who want to give their lives to God and become priests and religious. There is a need for priests in many other parts of the world. We are all part of the Body of Christ. Out of our abundance we are able to supply for the needs of the less fortunate. If our priests did not serve as missionaries, many churches would close. The priesthood is a selfless service. You cannot go into it with your own agenda. If you do, you will not be happy because the people demand so much. But if you have a heart that is open to the collaborative work of God, then your work will be easy. Priests do not have a wife or children to take care of them. They must be disciplined and take care of their own spiritual and material health. They must not neglect prayer. I thank God for the priesthood and for the good health God has given me. I am 73 years old and still able to do the work assigned to me by the Church. I do it to the best of my heart. I have so much joy in serving God’s people and so many cooperative priests to help in the mission of bringing souls to Christ through the spirit of self-sacrifice.” Bishop Ezeokafor visits all of his missionary priests every two years. After his visit in Americus concludes, he will head west and visit missionary priests stationed in Arizona.

Father Samuel Anniekwe, a Nigerian priest on loan to the Diocese of Savannah by Bishop Ezeokafor, is the pastor of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Americus. “I am so happy to welcome my home bishop from Nigeria and my home diocesan priests serving in various dioceses in the United States to my Parish, St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Americus. As Scripture says ‘How happy for brethren to live in unity’ (Psalm 133:1). I thank Almighty God for giving both my parishioners and my fellow clergymen this time to come together to share such great fellowship, love and friendship with one another.” Accommodations for Bishop Ezeokafor and the visiting priests were provided through the Church rectory and in the homes of parishioners Chet and Cindy Crowley, Dick Minor and Jim and Dolcie Sarmiento. “We enjoyed the experience so much,” said Cindy Crowley. “We all had some time to sit around at breakfast and drink coffee and get to know one another.” The choir, led by Andrea Nichols and Kareem Booth surprised the Bishop by performing a Nigerian song during the offertory portion of the mass.

In her welcome remarks before dinner, Lynn Ingle, President of the Parish Counsel said “Welcome to the mission territory of south Georgia. We are so blessed that the Bishop has allowed these priests to minister to us so that we can receive the Holy Eucharist. Without you, small churches like ours might not have a priest. 30 years ago, missionary priests came from Ireland. Now Nigeria supplies this need. We are so grateful.” The visiting priests who traveled to Americus are: Fr. Francis Chukwuma, Ft. Wayne – South Bend, Indiana, Fr. Greg Anatuanya, Raleigh, North Carolina, Fr. Cornelius Anere, Savannah, Georgia, Fr. Tony Ike, Omaha, Nebraska, Fr. Cosmas Ebebe, Memphis, Tennessee, Fr. Paulinus Okpala, Savannah, Georgia, Fr. Luke Okoye, Ft. Wayne – South Bend, Indiana, Fr. Kizito Lgwebudy, St. Louis, Missouri, and Fr. Jerome Madumelu, U.S. Navy, Camp Lejune, North Carolina.