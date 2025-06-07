Leroy Young kids’ fishing rodeo held at the Plains Visitors Center Published 3:16 pm Saturday, June 7, 2025

The kids’ fishing rodeo was held June 7 at the pond outside the Plains Visitors Center. The rodeo is in named in honor of the late Leroy Young. The Visitors Center is run by the Department of Natural Resources, which took over the Center from the State in 2020. The DNR regularly stocks the pond with catfish.



Children ranging in ages came with bait and rods, snagging catfish. Adults with golf chairs and fishing advice also enjoyed the experience.



Brian Tyrer helped his nephew Rayln Mcglaun by baiting hooks. Mcglaun’s favorite thing to fish for is catfish, and was using chicken liver as bait. The largest he had caught was around 10 inches.



Otis Tarpley caught a string of catfish, and showed off his most recent catch. Tarpley used nightcrawlers and red wigglers as bait. His favorite thing to fish for is bass, with a 5.6 pounder his largest catch. While he eats the small ones, he normally lets the big ones go.



Jaycee Felker caught around 15 fish. She has fished before, and enjoys seeing how big each fish is. Jaycee plans on having a catfish fry with the result of her day’s fishing. “There’s a lot of fish to catch.” Tylee Felker is another young fisher that enjoys seeing the size of her catch. She used liver as bait, and said it was working well. She also plans on having a fish fry.



Trophies were handed out in four different age categories for the longest fish caught. Addison Tyrer won in the 12 to 15 years age category, Lilly Tyrer won in the 9 to 12 years age category, Carson Williams in 6 to 8 years age category, and Nathan Wilson in under 6 years age category.



The Sheriff’s Department was on hand with hot dogs to feed the hungry fishers. The Friends of Jimmy National Historic Park donated items for a kids’ giveaway, with an adults’ raffle sporting prizes provided by local businesses.



The pond will remain open for young children and those sixteen and older with a fishing license until the end of October, with the exception of Mondays when the Center is closed.