City Manager contract renewal vote Published 2:48 pm Sunday, June 8, 2025

In the May 22 meeting of the Americus City Council, a vote was held to amend the contract with the City Manager, Diadra Powell, from four years to two. Council member Nicole Smith made a motion to accept the amendment, seconded by Kelvin Pless. Council Member Daryl Dowdell, Council Member Charles Christmas, Pless, and Smith voted for the amendment. Council Member Terrence Clemons and Council Member Nelson Brown voted against the amendment. The City Council unanimously voted to renew the City Manager’s contract for the two-year term.

When asked for comment, Christmas stated that his decision to go with a two-year term was about the position, and not the person. Smith declined comment. The ATR reached out to Pless and Brown, but has not yet received a response.