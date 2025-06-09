Wanderings Published 8:04 am Monday, June 9, 2025

Sometimes it’s a powerline cut. Other times it’s blooms growing in a ditch. There is always something to make me pause and stop this time of year. The heat hasn’t been enough to burn all the greenery away, and it’s good to be outdoors.



Awhile ago, I was able to enjoy dewberries. I still occasionally find smilax shoots. Not only do the outdoors taste different, but the smell and breeze is enough to lift your spirits after stepping out of an apartment.



It feels like adventure just walking down a lane. Even if the plants, bugs, and animals have all been catalogued, there is still the very real chance I’ll find something new to me. Or see something happen I’ve never seen before.



Sometimes I’ll wonder the byways of the sterile web. I suppose that’s human nature, to want to know what other humans are doing. Sometimes someone says something encouraging. Sometimes humorous or insightful. But often times, it’s just a drain. I suppose partly because there are so many voices that come and go unfamiliar to my own.



But I feel better after taking walks. I have to wander somewhere.