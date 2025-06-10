SGTC hosts STEM Summer Bridge Camp for area high school students Published 12:36 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Over 60 rising tenth, eleventh, and twelfth grade students as well as recent graduates from 10 different counties are attending the South Georgia Technical College Summer Bridge STEM camp to learn more about the educational and career opportunities available in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) fields. SGTC and Chattahoochee Flint RESA partnered to host the event with grant funding.

The Jet Set Stem Camp kicked off on Sunday, June 8th and will end on Friday, June 13th. High school students from 10 different counties took advantage of the free six day, five-night camp that allowed students to take part in the “complete college experience” while learning more about STEM type careers.

The students stayed on-campus in SGTC housing and ate three meals each day in the SGTC Dining Hall. Students and their parents met together on Sunday, June 8th for an orientation session and parents will return on Friday for a STEM Camp Graduation celebration.

The STEM campers and counselors were divided into four different teams – Tech Titans, Weld Warriors, Molten Mavericks, and Draft Designers. The teams competed against each other in different games and competitions to earn bragging rights about STEM related activities.

The students were exposed to many of the over 200 programs of study on the SGTC campus including aviation maintenance, avionics, aircraft structural, medical and nursing programs, culinary arts, electrical construction, welding and joining, automotive repair and auto collision and repair, high performance engines, diesel technology, electrical lineworker, criminal justice, drafting, precision machining and manufacturing, biology, mathematics, air conditioning technology, sports and fitness, cosmetology, barbering, cybersecurity, horticulture, electronics, and more.

Students enjoyed a wide array of activities each day under the supervision of SGTC and Chattahoochee Flint RESA administrators, faculty, and staff. A special career fair was scheduled and outside representatives were encouraged to come out and talk with students about their career opportunities.

SGTC Grant Coordinator Katrice Martin, SGTC Assistant Vice President of Student Affairs Josh Curtin, VP of Student Affairs Eulish Kinchens, VP of Academic Affairs Julie Partain, and SGTC VP of Institutional Advancement Su Ann Bird along with Chattahoochee Flint RESA’s Heidi Gooden and Tonya Barrett planned the event and coordinated with SGTC instructors and students to help highlight the different program areas.