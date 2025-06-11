Knights of Columbus donate funds charity golf tournament to local charities Published 10:29 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

The Knights of Columbus Council 7113 met for dinner at La Hacienda on June 2. The Knights donated gave 12 organizations $750 each raised from the 2025 Charity Golf Tournament.



Grand Knight Ron Ackerman shared what he enjoyed about the dinner. “We all get to find out some great things that are going on in Sumter County.” Ackerman said he would regularly hear from people who attended the dinner that they learned new things about the charitable work in the community.



Amanda Jimenez, executive assistant, and Amanda Anderson, director, accepted a check on behalf of the Hands of Hope Pregnancy and Resources Center. Amanda Anderson gave updates on the Center, with recent growth taking place. “Since 2022, our services have increased by 275%.” Their services for clients considering abortion but seeking another option has increased by 400%.

In April 2024, the Center was approached by the pastors of Central Baptist Church, who asked what they would do if funding was not an problem. One of the needs was for a new building. With the help of Central, Hands of Hope began rennovations at a new property at 413 West Forsyth Street. Currently, they are able to serve two families at a time. With the new building, they will be able to serve 10 at once.

Hands of Hope will be partnering with Sumter Faith Clinic and the Americus Biblical Counseling Center, which will allow them to provide even more resources at the same location, which will be called the Hope Center. The Center will serve Sumter, Schley, Taylor, Webster, Stewart, Macon, and Marion counties. They have tentative plans for a ribbon cutting at the end of the year.

Commander of the American Legion Post 2, Ethan Wolfe, accepted a check from the Knights. He also shared information about the Legion’s involvement in the community. “We help veterans around the County. This past year we gave about $1,700 directly to veterans to help support.” The funds helped with food, rent, utilities and hotel expenses for veterans in need. The Legion also puts together gift baskets for veterans in need every Christmas.

Wolfe also shared plans for a fundraiser in the fall. The planned prize is for a $1,000 gift certificate to a butcher shop in Ellaville.

Kim Christmas accepted a check on behalf of Books for Sumter Children. Christmas is the current chair of the organization, which is a community action team. “What we do locally is we raise funds and we register children from birth to five years old to receive free books at their home every month.” Almost six hundred children receive books each month. They will often sign children up at local events. Christmas encouraged anyone with an event they could attend to do sign-ups to share.

Sumter County Fire Chief Jerry Harmon received a check. Donations allow them to further their public education outreach on fire safety. Harmon encouraged those with children from 14-21 to join their explorer post, which teaches kids firefighting skills. “We also mentor, and we help them with their homework.”

Deacon Geri Nelson received a check on behalf of the Sumter Area Ministerial Association, or SAMA. The community service ministry, or CSM, is one of SAMA’s two primary ministries. “We give folks money to help them pay their light bill, their electric bill, so that they can stay in their home with heat in the winter time, or air conditioning in the heat of the summer.”

SAMA also has a transient fund to help people coming through town afford a hotel if they have no place to stay.

The Mattie H. Marshall Center was also presented with a check. Grace Bivins accepted on behalf of the Center. “I’m truly honored to be here tonight representing the Mattie Marshall Memory Care Facility at Magnolia Manor.”

She thanked them for their generosity. “Your continued support allows us to care for some of the most vulnerable . . .members of our community with compassion, dignity and love. Your gift will go a long way in enriching the lives of the residents that we serve every single day.”

Chris Slocumb received a check on behalf of the Harvest of Hope Food Pantry. To learn more about their ministry, see the article titled Mission report: Harvest of Hope Food Pantry.

Chuckie Hanson received a check on behalf of the Bread of Life Health Clinic in Montezuma. “Very often our patients, who are very needy, don’t have quite enough to get their lab work and their X rays done and their medications, and so this really gives us the boost we need to help them get what they need.” They are also starting a new support group for patients who experience stress and worry.

The Knights are also donating to The Salvation Army, the Special Olympics in Sumter County, and to the youth of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.