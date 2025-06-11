SGTC participates in Americus Housing Authority Workshop and Resource Fair Published 9:50 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

South Georgia Technical College supported the Housing Authority of Americus 2025 Workshop & Resource Fair recently to help individuals learn to become self-sufficient through workforce education opportunities.

SGTC Recruiter Tylen Pepito represented SGTC at the workshop and resource fair and talked to individuals about the over 200 associate degree, diploma, and technical certificate of credit educational programs available at SGTC. Some programs are only eight weeks in length. SGTC has a 99% job placement rate for graduates.

The event was coordinated by Trenisha “Shay” Hallmon, Americus Housing Authority Family Self Sufficiency Program Coordinator.

SGTC is currently accepting application for Fall Semester. Registration is set for Tuesday, June 24th. Individuals seeking on-campus housing should plan to apply and register at this registration. Housing is on a first come-first pay basis.

Fall semester begins August 14th and ends December 11. To apply visit www.southgatech.edu and click on the Apply Now button on the top right hand section of the home page.