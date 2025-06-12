Carter caregiver Ruth Sanders gives talk at Kiwanis Published 11:15 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025

“Have you ever been somewhere that you knew beyond a shadow of a doubt that God put you there? That’s where I have been for the last five years.” That’s how Ruth Sanders describes her time caring for the former President Jimmy Carter.

Sanders shared her experiences as Jimmy Carter’s caregiver at a recent Kiwanis meeting. Her first experience working with Jimmy Carter came when she took a job as the director of the Plains Better Hometown program. Both Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter were on the Board.

While she has fond memories working with Jimmy Carter during the 10 years she served as director, when she was offered a job as Jimmy Carter’s caregiver, she had reservations. “He was always very, very good to me. But any of you who know him, he could be a hair cantankerous.”

At first, Sanders decided to pass on the opportunity. She attended a meeting of The Friends’ of Jimmy Carter shortly afterward. When the meeting wrapped up, she was tapped on the shoulder.

Carter wanted to talk to her. “I have already heard that you don’t want to come to work for me. But Ruth, I need you to, and it will be a great opportunity for you.”

If Sanders accepted the job, she would be working for The Carter Center, which partners with Emory. The job would have good benefits and opportunity.

Sanders was left speechless, but it didn’t matter. When she turned around, Carter had already left. “He wasn’t waiting on an answer.”

In addition to reminiscing fondly about Jimmy Carter, Sanders also shared what it was like honoring him after his passing. “To tell you that planning for a presidential funeral is a daunting task would be an understatement.” Plans for both Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter’s funerals were in the works for three decades.

Sanders had a book that was several inches thick giving guidance for the entire plan. “I would have brought it to let you see it, except that it was the first thing I shredded.” After reading every inch of it, she was happy to see it go.

The plan took into account details as vary as the time of year when the deaths occurred. Summer plans required bringing water to the small town of Plains, ensuring those coming in the aftermath would not get dehydrated. Winter plans involved bringing hot coffee.

During the three decades the plans were in place, people came and went, and the plans had to be revised. Plans were made to feed the family. The Plains Inn and The Windsor were readied for those arriving in the aftermath of the former President’s death.

Not only were the plans for the funeral arrangements detailed, but they varied. While the military handles the death of former presidents, The Carter Center handled the death of the former First Lady.

After Rosalynn Carter’s death came in December 19, 2023. Invitations were sent out to all the other first ladies, as is customary. Both former president Joe Biden and former first lady Jill Biden attended Rosalynn Carter’s memorial service in Atlanta. Jimmy Carter credited Joe Biden with being the first to show him support when he joined the Senate. “The Bidens and the Carters, it’s no big secret, were always good friends.”

Military logistics were a factor when planning the movement of the hearse. Rosalynn Carter and Jimmy Carter both died on Sunday, and they each died before a holiday. “There is no movement whatsoever on a Sunday or Monday Holiday.”

After the funeral for Rosalynn Carter, many expected Jimmy Carter would soon follow. He defied expectations. “He was a fighter, and I don’t know that I think he meant to be.” Sanders heard people say Jimmy Carter wanted to live to be 100. She says that’s far from the truth. “No, he didn’t.”

Even if it was his goal to reach 100, he passed that milestone before his death on December 29. It was four days after Christmas, with New Years soon to follow.

Secret service agents continued to guard Jimmy Carter, even after his death. Sanders recalls sharing how she felt with them. “[If] he would just sit up and scream at me one more time, that would make my day.” Sanders recalls the agents were less hopeful. “If he does, we’re out of here.’”

Jimmy Carter’s hearse returned through Plains to the boyhood farm for a final visit. Sanders was struck by the passing of the presidential hearse down the old dirt road. “How many former presidents do you think have one last ride on a dirt road?”

Sanders was overwhelmed by the many mourners who gathered to see the procession as it made its way from Plains to Atlanta. “I’ve never seen anything, probably any more emotional than riding up 75. Every overpass was filled with people. Every hill coming down on either side of the interstate from those overpasses, there would be just hundreds and hundreds of people on every one of them, and it was just the most moving thing.”

Sanders gave a final message to the Kiwanians. “Please try to remember what God specifically did for you, and where he specifically put you, because I didn’t recognize it until he died. It was the biggest honor of my life.”