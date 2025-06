Kim Fuller announces plans to open Carter gravesite in July Published 3:10 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025

“When is the Carter gravesite going to be open?” is a question many have been asking. Tourists coming to Plains will be disappointed to learn it is currently closed. However, Kim Fuller, executive director of the Friends of Jimmy Carter, states the graveside will open sometime in July. Both Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter are buried at their former residence, surrounded by a memorial garden overlooking their pond. Rosalynn Carter was interred on November 20, 2023, and Jimmy Carter was interred on January 9, 2025.